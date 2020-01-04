Talking cameras, indoor farming and workout clothes as daywear -- all very normal things in Lancaster County circa 2020.
However, back in 1991, these silly ideas were the basis of a young director’s first short film about a rapidly changing area. That film? “Lancaster County 2020,” a satirical, futuristic look at what Amish country might look like in the far-off second decade of the 21st century.
Fresh off of a gig at WGAL and relative tennis stardom, then 29-year-old Mary Haverstick sought to ply a new trade in the form of her childhood infatuation with filmmaking. Armed with a few thousand dollars, the willing help of family and friends and a great idea, Haverstick created “Lancaster County 2020” over the course of 1990 and 1991.
The film tells the tale of a tourist family -- armed with dozens of brochures and a “smart” camera that verbally asks to correct a poor shot – visiting Lancaster County on the hunt for a glimpse of the Amish. Along the way, their bus tour takes them to a vertical, indoor farm that grows technologically enhanced tomatoes and a bizarre, York Fair-esque locale featuring actors in clown paint and Amish costumes known as “Amish Wundervorlt.” By the end, the tourists are shown reacting to the sight of an Amish person with a hysteria that recalls Beatlemania.
While it is played for laughs, real-world concerns such as a lack of agricultural growth and sprawl have only become more concerning in the 30 years since. Haverstick has gone on to work with Oscar and Tony award winners and accomplished actors such as Liam Neeson and Marcia Gay Harden. Her last feature film was a documentary in 2019 titled “The Last Horsemen of New York.”
Haverstick uploaded the entirety of “Lancaster County 2020” to Vimeo three years ago as she began to reassess her raw beginnings in film.
“I used to be very hesitant to show my early work, but I think eventually you do come full circle and you are proud of it, Haverstick explains. “You eventually grow into letting it see the light of day again.”
We spoke with Haverstick about the making of the film, as well as the eerily prescient connections between “Lancaster County 2020” and Lancaster County in 2020.
Where were you in your filmmaking career at the time?
I had been working at WGAL TV for several years, and I left to more or less put myself through my own personal film school, because there weren’t a lot of opportunities for college-level or graduate-level work during that time. I wanted to devise a short film project that I would write and direct as a sort of learning process. It was also to speak on an issue that I was passionate about, and even back then, I was engaged in the way in which Lancaster County was developing. It was on my mind, so I decided to explore it in the way of a satirical comedy.
How long was the process of making the film?
I can’t remember exactly, but maybe something like eight or ten days of filming? But it probably took a year to make, because, back then, you were shooting on 16 millimeter film. From writing to completion, it was probably a year. The copyright says “1991,” but I was definitely working on it in 1990, which is why I consider it to be thirty years ago.
Was this your first short film?
There were three little projects I was working on almost concurrently around that time, but this was the most substantive one. I worked on projects with varying levels of complexity to give myself certain skills. This project was the most narratively involved – it had more actor involvement, and the film itself was longer and more complicated. It might not look complicated today, but it was a lot of work.
What was it like working with your mom in the film?
You know, it means a lot to me. Mom was a phenomenal artist and writer and poet, but not a natural actor. She’d be the first to say that, so I sort of roped her into this project [laughs]. I just felt like she would be my voice in a way, for my views, and she felt like the most natural choice for that. We shot at her kitchen table so that she would feel comfortable. It has an extra layer of meaning, because I guess I was projecting myself on someone with the same name, Mary Haverstick, so I was thinking about what I might be saying at the time in the future.
How did this topic initially come to mind?
I’d done some work at Channel 8, and just like you at LNP today, the Amish was a topic that we were asked to cover. I think we were worried about the Amish, and what was going to happen to the quote-unquote “old way of life” that every generation worries about at some point. Is the change better or worse? My mother and father talked about the changes they saw in their lives, too. The idea was, if my parents saw all of these changes in their lifetimes, what sort of changes will I see by 2020?
What sort of changes do you see in 2020?
I’ve become pretty active with a substantial citizen’s watchdog group called Respect Farmland that is really trying to make a difference in Lancaster. The changes with traffic, the sprawl, the retail areas that are already viable while we add more, is there still room for the Amish and the kind of agricultural heritage that we have here – these are really important questions. I became active in recent years with Respect Farmland to try to do something about it so I didn’t become like the woman at the end of the film saying, “Was there anything I could do?”
What were some of the elements that you included at the time thought you thought of as ridiculous?
Well, we called Dan Quayle a “former president.” That was the worst we could think of at the time. He was misspelling “potato” and doing other bumbling things at the time that struck us as funny. He was sort of a punchline at the time.
One of the parts I was most taken with during the film is the music video for “Amish Wundervorlt” in the middle. Just in looking at the credits, I can assume that was the part of the film shot at the York Fair…
Wow, yes, I had to think about that. Most of it was shot there. Those were the days where you could just go in with a camera and tell your actors where to stand and go. I think the Turkey Hill cow got in there, too. We were all just kids running around having fun. The Amish clowns were an idea because we already had the idea that the Amish were being exploited by the tourism industry in some way, shape or form. It’s always been a concern, and it’s still a concern.
The “Amish Wundervorlt” song has been stuck in my head all day since first hearing it.
[Laughs] Yes, that was written by Michele Mercure and Robin Chambers. I should mention how many people that participated in that film that have gone on in the arts here and beyond; it’s pretty cool. I mean, Robin Chambers, who everybody knows from her musical efforts here, you’ve got Beth Sorrentino of Suddenly, Tammy! There’s Tom Roy, Gretchen Egolf, Terri Mastrobuono, many of these people have moved on to continue to have great careers. I think that’s pretty cool.
I also noticed a lot of other “Haverstick” names in the credits. When you’re just starting out like this and have to populate a movie with people, were you just reaching out to any friends and family that could help out?
Absolutely, you’re grabbing who you can recruit. It’s a volunteer effort, so you’re not casting a wide net trying to find actors in New York or something. First of all, Terri and Tom, among others, were actors doing a lot of stuff in regional theater, so those are people making careers here with that work. But a lot of people have to be in the short film, so it does become a question of who is going to commit and who is going to show up for these days that we’re shooting on. Ultimately, I think that’s the nature of doing short films or any sort of “just starting out” project, it’s pulling a team together for a labor of love and learning experience, which this project definitely was.
Tourism has only gone up exponentially since 1991. Do you think tourists have become more or less responsible in regards to the Amish over time?
You know, my personal view is that those tourists are respectful. So I didn’t mean to imply otherwise, even then. I think we were trying to get the idea that the Amish have become these pseudo-celebrities, so the whole idea with the ending where the tourists are going crazy in the way that you would in seeing a rock star or something was pretty farcical. Most tourists I’ve seen have been rather respectful and I think are welcomed. The Amish aren’t the only draw here anymore, there’s many other things that I think people come to Lancaster to see versus back then where they were the big draw.
This is a vague question, but how do you think Lancaster County has changed since you first made the short film?
It’s certainly a bit more sophisticated today. There’s a more diverse range of people and views. Many of the changes I do think are for the better. There is the concern about sprawl and development, which was the core of “Lancaster County 2020.” It was about the loss of the agricultural nature of our county. That is still a number one concern, and it’s certainly my number one concern, personally. Farmland is still being gobbled up at an alarming pace and that, I’m afraid, we’re not doing as well as I would have hoped when I made the film.
After seeing the film, I was reminded of the blueprint for the Lancaster Urban Farming Initiative’s plan for stacked vertical farming, which is played for comedic effect in the film.
Yes! I couldn’t believe that when I saw it in the paper. I thought, “There’s ‘Lancaster County 2020’ coming true again!” You can tick off the things that the film got right – there’s cameras that talk back to you, the lycra outfits – I mean, people wear those “athleisure” outfits today, that was crazy back in the day. They don’t look that bad now. The bit about “Harmful Radiation Index” was a laugh line, but we now have those updates about the ozone layer in weather updates. There wasn’t anything like that back then, but you could kind of see it happening. There’s an alarming number of things that came true.