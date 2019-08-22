What better place to celebrate the wonders of aviation than on the grounds of an airport?

Lancaster Airport, 500 Airport Road, Lititz, will host its annual Community Days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

During the event, the grounds are filled with exhibits and displays by local organizations and a variety of food will be available.

A World War II encampment also takes place both days.

But the big draw is the aircraft.

Military and civilian aircraft will be on display, and helicopter and airplane rides will be offered. A popular spectacle is the parade of planes.

Community Days annually hosts several special “guests” as well.

This year a World War II B-25 Yankee Warrior plane will be on display and available for rides. (Reservations are required at bit.ly/B25rideslnp.)

Other visiting aircraft include the C-54 Spirit of Freedom, which according to its website (spiritoffreedom.org) is “a living, breathing, flying exhibit commemorating the great Berlin Airlift of 1948-49. A genuine Navy Veteran of the Airlift (VR-3), the ‘Spirit’ houses a full-fledged museum exhibit about that pivotal event.”

Dynamic Aviation’s D-3, dubbed “Miss Virginia,’’ will be on display Saturday only.

Visitors also can see Liberty Warbirds and Vietnam War-era choppers.

Admission is free to the event, but parking is $10.

For more information, visit lancasterairport.com.