Longwood Gardens has grown the largest chrysanthemum outside of Asia for nearly a decade.

Last year, the single plant spread 12 feet wide with about 1,500 yellow flowers.

The 2021 Chrysanthemum Festival will not have a thousand bloom mum.

"We faced some challenges in the late stages of the growing process and the Thousand Bloom’s appearance is not meeting our standards to go on display," says Patricia Evans, Longwood’s director of communications.

When the show opened Oct. 16, smaller mums grown in the same technique were put on display in place of the large mum. Staff made the decision Tuesday to not put the spotlight on the thousand bloom mum, Evans says.

Garden staff have practiced the technique of growing such a large plant since 1995. They reached the goal of 1,000 blooms in 2011.

“This is the largest of its type in this hemisphere,” Jim Sutton, associate director of display design, said last year. “The only people that beat us are the Japanese. And that’s only fair because they developed it.”

This year, after the plant wilted to position the stems into the dome shape, it showed signs of stress, even after normal watering and fertilization returned. The team at Longwood are trying to understand what happened.

"Our expert team of growers have made it look so easy for so many years, that it’s easy to forget what a challenging, perilous, and uncertain process growing this plant—and all plants—can be," Evans says.

Here's a look at last year's festival, including a thousand-bloom mum: