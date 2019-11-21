Longwood Gardens is planning a big expansion.

Management at the gardens in Kennett Square are taking steps to build a new conservatory next to the site’s main building, Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Longwood is selling $49 million in bonds to fund design and engineering costs for construction of the conservatory, the Inquirer reports.

The Chester County gardens’ last big project was a $90 million, two-year renovation of the fountain gardens. The new fountains shoot 175 feet in the air, are illuminated by 1,400 LED lights with infinite color combinations and some of the water jets are topped with propane flames.

Several Lancaster County companies were involved in that renovation, including Wickersham Construction and Engineering, Lancaster (poured concrete), BR Kreider & Son, Manheim (demolition, excavation and storm system drainage), Zephyr Aluminum, Lancaster, (doors and windows) and Tait Towers, Lititz (fountain show control system).

Longwood Gardens’ next big display, A Longwood Christmas opens Friday, Nov. 22 and continues through Jan. 5.