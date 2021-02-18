“Voices in the Landscape” is a sound installation throughout Longwood Gardens this winter. Each of the 10 stops has a different audio story connecting the African-American community and horticulture.

“Our visitors love to learn about plants and people who love plants,” says Erin Feeney, director of landscape architecture and programs. “Showcasing the African-American contribution was only natural, and we thought was an important part to be shared.”

Longwood Gardens reached out to Charlotte Blake Alston for the exhibit. Alston is a Philadelphia artist who has a long resume for her storytelling, narration, signing and more. Last year, Alston toured the grounds, learned about plants of significance and found areas of inspiration.

That includes a Wood’s cycad, one of the rarest plants in the world, long extinct in the wild. The plant grows in the conservatory, near the entrance.

In an audio clip, Alston asks visitors to think to a prehistoric time. She shares an ancient Zulu creation myth: “... Before the existence of man or animal, the first form of life on Earth was a plant,” she says before making a poetic connection between the roots of African-Americans and the roots of this transplant.

The stops connect trees to African folk tales, landscapes to Frederick Douglass and a lake to those no longer with us. The route is about 1.5 miles long.

This is one more way to think about landscapes in a different way, Feeney says.

In these divided times, these stories can bring us together.

“She’s certainly trying to showcase the unity of people through our plant material and through her stories,” Feeney says.

The audio clips can be played on a phone. They’re also available on the gardens’ website for anyone, no ticket required, a first for Longwood Gardens.

“In the times of COVID, we knew travel restrictions might prevent people from getting here and actually be on-site, or they might not feel comfortable,” Feeney says. “Charlotte’s a perfect partner as well because she’s so descriptive and she really transports you with her voice in a way that it’s not necessary to be here.”