Where can you find Yo-Yo Ma, Rufus Wainwright and Keb’ Mo’ this summer?
In the lush surroundings of Longwood Gardens, which has announced its summer entertainment lineup.
All shows will be held in the open air theater beginning at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Sound of Summer begins with the Wine and Jazz All Stars, June 5. ($49)
Arturo O’Farrill (piano) and René Marie (vocals) are part of the evening concert, which is a preview of the following day’s Wine & Jazz Festival, being held from 2 to 10 p.m.
Enjoy a day filled with jazz and wines from throughout the world. The evening will be capped off with a jazz-inspired illuminated fountain performance. ($59)
Keb ‘Mo,a modern master of American roots music will perform June 9. He won this year’s Grammy for best Americana album for “Oklahoma.” ($38 - $58)
The Kennett Symphony will perform on June 14 with a celebration of Tchaikovsky. ($50, 18 and younger, $10)
The Philadelphia Orchestra performs June 30 under the direction of assistant conductor, Erina Yashima. ($55 - $85)
Straight No Chaser, an a capella group with a sense of humor and a serious sense of music, will perform July 12. ($39 - $69)
The Brandywiners, a community theater group will perform “Ragtime” July 22 -25 at 8 p.m. The musical, is based on E.L. Doctorow’s best selling novel about turn of the last century America. ($33)
“Not Our First Goat Rodeo,” August 11, is not what you might be expecting. Virtuosos Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Chris Thile come together for an unique and eclectic night of music, with guest Aoife O’Donovan. ($59 - $145)
Rufus Wainwright and Jose Gonzalez, join forces August 13. Both are singer songwriters and excellent musicians. ($48 - $68)
On August 18, “From Bamako to Birmingham,” brings a fusion of Afro-pop and soulful gospel to the stage. ($38 - $58)
Mary Chapin Carpenter returns to Longwood on August 20. She will perform songs from her 30-year career as well as her new album, “Sometimes Just the Sky.” ($37 - $57)
The final concert of the season features Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, an Italian multi-instrumentalist. The two will demonstrate the universality of music and it’s connection to the human experience. ($38 - $58)
Tickets, which go on sale March 11, include an all-day admission to Longwood Gardens.
For more information, go to longwoodgardens.org