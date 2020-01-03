Longwood Gardens, near Kennett Square, has announced its five seasonal displays for 2020.
Longwood, considered by many to be one of the greatest gardens in the world, opens at 9 a.m. every day of the year. Closings vary with the seasons and special events.
Throughout most of the year, Longwood features special displays and 2020 is no exception..
The annual Orchid Extravaganza opens January 18 and runs through March 22. The Conservancy us turned into an oasis of orchids, with 4.5 acres of the colorful plants.
Spring Blooms opens March 28 and runs through May 3.
What better way to welcome spring than heading to Longwood's 1,100 acres for the arrival of spring bulbs? Ultimately, more than 250,000 spring bulbs will be blooming in the flower walk area, along with flowering trees and shrubs.
As spring slides into summer, the Festival of Fountains will begin May 7 and run through September 27. Since the fountains were renovated, the Main Fountain Garden offers stunning performances daily and extended hours for Illuminated Fountain Performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings. Guests can also enjoy the Open Air Theatre fountains, which perform daily, as well as the picturesque Italian Water Garden, which offers a cool respite from the warm summer sun.
The popular Fireworks & Fountains Shows return with six new shows: May 24, July 2, July 18, August 8, September 6, and September 26.
The Chrysanthemum Festival (October 22-November 15) spotlights Longwood's horticulture expertise as chrysanthemums are crafted and grown into extraordinary shapes, some taking as long as 18 months to complete. And don’t forget the Thousand Bloom Chrysanthemum, a single chrysanthemum that boasts more than 1,500 uniform blooms on a single plant.
A Longwood Christmas opens November 20 and tuns through January 3, 2021. Among the holiday delights inside the conservatory are thousands of poinsettias and towering Christmas trees. Outdoors, more than half a million lights will be glittering from more than 100 trees.
In addition, the holidays will feature colorful fountain displays set to music, evening choral concerts, strolling carolers, and organ sing-alongs,