Longtime photojournalist Dan Marschka recalls start, defining moments [PHOTOS]

For more than four decades, through the lens of his camera, Dan Marschka has told some the biggest stories in Lancaster County — and beyond. From the meltdown at Three Mile Island to the Nickel Mines tragedy, to taking action shots of Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton or shooting photos of Barack Obama in Buchanan Park, Marschka has seen it all and brought it to readers.

It would be easy for someone like Marschka to become jaded and phone it in on news assignments. But that’s not him. Marschka brings fresh eyes to each assignment whether he’s shooting breaking news, covering art exhibits or just average people working average jobs. Actually, “average people” is a phrase Marschka would object to.

“I’ve always thought for every person I’ve photographed, especially if it’s a portrait, that maybe this is the only time they’re going to have their image published,” Marschka says. “I want it to represent who they are, even though it might be me only knowing and meeting them for 10 minutes. Everybody is worthy of respect.”

Marschka brings a sense of high art to his photographs. Many of his contributions to the “Through the Viewfinder” column are essentially visual poems. But it’s his care for his subjects that’s the most impressive aspect of his work.

“It was the human experience above everything else that was important to me,” he says.

On Friday, Marschka retired from LNP | LancasterOnline after more than 40 years in the newspaper business. Before his last day, he took some time to share some thoughts and stories.

Do you remember your first camera?

My oldest brother David went into the Navy in ’68 or ’69 and while he was overseas, he bought a camera for me. It was a Minolta Rangefinder. That was a turning point. I was 13 years old. It wasn’t until I was in 10th grade and learned how to work in the darkroom when everything exploded for me. The magic of the dark room just drew me in.

Your fascination with patterns is one of the really striking things about your photography.

I have a feeling that influence came from my father. He was a physicist at RCA and worked for the space program with NASA through RCA. He actually helped develop the imagining systems that mapped the moon. So when I was a kid, that’s the kind of stuff that was going on. My parents encouraged that creative nature.

I look back now and realize that what I was really fascinated with it was the patterns that I saw in nature. I had an almost OCD thing with trying to balance things in my frame, but I when I was out in nature, I just accepted imbalance and unpredictability.

Why photojournalism?

I was inspired by Stan Forman, a Pulitzer prize-winning photographer with the Boston Herald. I remember the first time I saw his work, I thought, “This is what I want to do.” He was famous for two pictures in particular. One of them was during a protest and there was a confrontation between some white guys and some African Americans and the picture (“The Soiling of Old Glory”) was of this white guy who had been holding an American flag and used it like a spear to go after this black guy. It was the most incredible storytelling in one image. It blew my mind.

The other picture (“Fire Escape Collapse”) was of a mother and one of her daughters on a fire escape in Boston. The fire escape collapsed, and Forman got a rapid sequence of the mother and the child falling. The mother died and the girl survived.

That motivated me to do what I do. Because his picture and the stories that followed caused the Boston regulations to change and be brought into compliance with the safety standards. My self-imposed motto became whenever I could, I wanted to move people to action.

The New Era ran that photo. I saw it when I was home from college on break, and I wrote a letter to the editor of the New Era defending this photograph and why it was important that they publish it. Other people were writing letters saying, “We should never see horrible events like that.” And I thought, “That is ridiculous. This is truth. This is the real world. I don’t want anybody to hide that from me.”

How did you get your first photojournalism job?

I had a police scanner, and I was hanging out listening to it thinking that maybe I could work my way into the local newspaper. I had this scanner in my car, and I heard what started out as a domestic situation. The cops were chasing this guy. I was in the area, and I started paralleling their updates as they were chasing him. They said, “We have him blocked.” And I was right there in the area, and I jumped out with my camera and started taking pictures while they were slamming his face down on the hood of his truck. My blood was pumping. I contacted the Intelligencer Journal, and I told them what I had and they said, “Come on in, and we’ll look at the film.” They processed it for me, looked at it and picked a few pictures and it was in the paper the next day. I was hooked.

What are some the biggest stories you’ve covered?

TMI happened and that was my next big chance. The editor of the Intelligencer at the time called me and said “Are you interested in helping us with this?” I said sure. I went up to TMI that weekend and stood at the observation area.

Were you afraid?

No, honestly, like any other newsperson or most news people, you just do it. Not only did I go and spend the whole weekend there, I was on the first escorted press tour of the TMI control room area, after everything was cleared. I remember riding on the press bus with photographers with TIME and LIFE — these people I followed and idolized, and there I was sitting with them on this tour.

The Amish schoolhouse shooting back in 2006 when the guy, who was obviously mentally and emotionally disturbed, shot those kids, was just horrible. But there’s so much that came from that that inspired people. It wasn’t just the sorrow of the whole thing that helped bring people together, it was the bigger story that came out of that: the forgiveness from the Amish during that whole thing. It was such an inspirational story. I’ll never forget that.

You run the gamut of emotions. You see the best of people and the worst of people and their experiences. You have realized that you’re interpreting the world at that moment for everybody. That’s one thing that I never lost sight of.

You’ve not only covered Lancaster extensively, but you’ve taken photos all around the world.

I’ve traveled to Nepal and the Himalayas, Kenya, Rwanda, the Congo, Honduras, Egypt and other places. I took a trip to Italy and Albania during the Kosovo conflict back in ’99. I kept a journal and that ran in the Intel for three days in a row. I experienced an earthquake in the Himalayas that was one of the most frightening things I’ve ever experienced. A lot of these travels were for my work with the Mennonite Central Committee. I think travel is the best education you can have. To be immersed in a culture and meet the people, even if it’s for a short time, is the best way to come to an understanding about the world outside of your world.

Another big moment for you was that you met your wife Valerie at the paper.

She was working in what we used to call the back shop where we would put the paper together in the paste-up area. I used to follow my pictures back. I could go back and watch the paper being put together. You could smell the ink from the press form the floors below. And that was a certain type of magic just like being in the dark room, but the magic that came from that was just being hypnotized by Valerie while she was working. She’s just a sweetheart. I was lucky to have her care enough to be a part of my life. We’re fortunate ones to not only have met there but to have gotten along this well, this long.

Will you keep shooting photos after you retire? I love the images you post on your Instagram (@Spectolux).

It’s not that I want to do it for (Instagram). I have to do it because it’s a compulsion. I have to create things because I have to get it out of my head. I’m going to continue doing some creative endeavor — mainly because I feel compelled to do it.