After nearly 40 years in broadcasting, CBS 21 news anchor Robb Hanrahan is retiring.

Hanrahan said he will step back to focus on his health and spend time with his family. He spoke about his recovery from cardiac arrest that happened last summer, as well as his reasons for retiring, on a video on CBS 21's website.

“I have been through an extraordinary and life changing experience. It has truly opened my eyes as to what is most important to me,” Hanrahan said in a press release.

“Although TV news has always been, and will always be, a part of who I am, I know this is the right time to step back. I will miss all my friends and co-workers at CBS 21 and I remind them that I am not going anywhere. I still live in the market, my wife, Stacey, is still doing the weather and CBS 21 will always be my station," said Hanrahan.

Hanrahan started his role as a CBS 21 news anchor in Feb. 2010 after working for stations in Miami and New York. He was the weeknight evening and late news anchor, covering everything from presidential elections to legalizing marijuana.

“It’s been a real honor to work side by side with a true professional like Robb Hanrahan,” said CBS 21 News Director, Bryan Queen in a press release. “Robb is the ultimate ‘news guy,’ and we wish him the best as he starts this new chapter in his life. He will always be a part of the CBS 21 family.”

Please join me for this journey. on @CBS21NEWS @ 11. (or so) https://t.co/B3WrMUF8iG — Robb Hanrahan (@RobbHanrahanCBS) February 7, 2021