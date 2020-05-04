The Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation announced today that it is canceling the 2020 Long’s Park Summer Music Series due to concerns about crowds gathering while COVID-19 still looms large.

The series, which was slated to kick off its 58th season June 7, is known for bringing an eclectic group of nationally touring musicians to Long’s Park every weekend through the end of August.

Foundation President David Wauls would not say whether the fireworks display that accompanies its Fourth of July concert also would be canceled.

In a press release, foundation board member Brad Zuke notes that under current state guidelines, crowds of the size generated by the Summer Music Series are not feasible. The release also says the foundation is currently trying to find entertaining alternatives in the form of “exclusive content,” such as virtual concerts or footage from past Summer Music Series performances, to fill the void.

The Long’s Park Art Festival, which helps to fund the Summer Music Series, is still scheduled to take place in early September on Labor Day weekend.

