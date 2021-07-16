Long's Park fans are used to getting one free concert on a weekly basis during the Summer Music Series. On Sunday, they'll get two for the price of one.

Before Nashville-based singer-songwriter Maggie Rose takes the amphitheater stage, her touring band, Them Vibes, will play a short set from 7 to 7:30 p.m. The band, consisting of Larry Florman, Alex Haddad and Sarah Tomek, will be supporting Rose on her 42 date "Have a Seat" national tour, and also played on the album of the same name.

Additionally, Them Vibes' most recent release, "Why the Funk Not?" features Rose on the track "Right On."

The Long's Park Summer Music Series continues weekly until Sunday, Aug. 29. For more information, visit longspark.org.