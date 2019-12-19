The luminaries as ArtFairCalendar.com have once again recognized a Lancaster institution as one of the nation's best.
For the second year in a row, Long's Park Art Festival ranked above national shows such as the Smithsonian Craft Show in Washington D.C. and Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show to be named "Best East Coast Art Festival."
Not only did the Lancaster festival - which has been going strong at Long's Park for over four decades - triumph over an entire coast, it also placed fourth in the list of "America's Best Craft Fairs," being narrowly beaten out by the American Craft Exposition in Glencoe, Illinois. The Long's Park Art Festival regularly features over 200 vendors and brings in 11,000 people each year.
Since at least 2005, ArtFairCalendar.com has promoted the work of craft fairs across the country specifically those that prioritize original art and feature over 75 vendors. The website also offers a 60 page eBook titled "How To Be the Best Art Fair" and consulting with publisher of the website, Connie Mettler, for $89 or $189, depending on the type of package.
The 42nd annual Long's Park Art Festival takes place September 4-6, 2020, and the deadline to apply to be featured at the festival is March 1. Click here to apply.