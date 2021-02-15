Ephrata Cloister became a state-owned historic site in 1941. By then, it had been a spot for tourists for hundreds of years.

Michael Showalter, museum educator at the Ephrata site spoke about tourists at the site in the first session of the cloister’s winter history class. Here are a few reviews from the earliest visitors.

1735

Augustus Gottlieb Spangenberg and David Nitschmann, leaders in Pennsylvania’s Moravian Church, were the first known visitors to the cloister. Conrad Beissel had settled down on the banks of the Cocalico Creek in 1732. When the two Moravians visited, there were 15-20 people at the cloister and construction of the first dormitory was underway.

“Two of them came to meet us where we could not have found the way through the forest to them alone,” they wrote about their travels.

It would take more than a century for the town of Ephrata to take shape. At this time, Ephrata was the Cloister and it was easy to miss in the woods.

As for the brothers and sisters at the cloister, Spangenberg writes he fears they might grow tired of their practices of celibacy, sleeping on wooden benches and spartan meals.

1750

Peter Kalm, a Swedish naturalist, writes about his travels through North America. His take on Ephrata is short. “His only real note is that the doorways of Ephrata are very small and very narrow,” Showalter says.

1756

David Rittenhouse, a scientist, comes to Ephrata where he writes he was entertained with plenty of “whimsies” but he wasn’t impressed.

“It seemed to me the most melancholy place in the world and I believe would soon kill me were I to continue there,” he writes, “though the people there were exceedingly civil and kind and the situation of the place most pleasant.”

1783

Francesco del Verme, one of the European gentlemen exploring the U.S., stops at Ephrata after Beissel died, as the members are aging and the community is fading.

“At midnight, I accompanied them to the church where there were only five people,” he writes. “One of them sang quite well. But the others, worse than our cathedral singers on weekdays.”

1890

Rev. Amos Reiter came to Ephrata with the Franklin and Marshall men’s glee club. The group had to sing a song for the caretaker to let them inside. Ritter writes about a book with handwritten text and illustrations of birds, flowers, angels and more, probably the Christian ABC book created in 1750.

“It must have taken generations and many hundreds of hands to accomplish such a task. There were single rubrics that must have taken weeks of time,” he writes. “Only in a community which had given up all earthly ambitions and could concede no higher duty than simply waiting for the coming of the Lord could such a work have been possible.”

This winter, the history classes are virtual. The series continues through April, with topics including transportation in colonial Pennsylvania, local WPA posters and adventures in metallurgy.

The full series is $55 for non-members and individual sessions are $10 each.