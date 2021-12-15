Over the summer, Go 'N Bananas Family Fun Center and other Lancaster County locales served as yuletide scenery for a Christmas film. Now, just in time for the holiday, "All I Want for Christmas" is coming out on a few streaming and VOD apps.

Written and directed by B. Harrison Smith, who is usually known for horror fare such as "The Special" and "Camp Dread," "All I Want for Christmas" is instead a comedic caper for a family audience. Smith created the film with assistance from the York-based production company Everything's Fire.

Starring Sean Patrick Flannery of "The Boondock Saints" fame, the film turns the idea of "Elf on a Shelf" upside down, as the elves have been replaced with robotic "Bubs" meant to track who is naughty and nice. Flannery plays a Santa Claus forced to team up with the kids to escape the "Bubs."

"All I Want for Christmas" is available to stream on apps including Pluto TV, Pop TV, Roku's "Frndly TV" and Hulu, with Paramount+ and others to come, according to Smith. To watch the film free on Pluto TV, click here.