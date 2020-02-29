Over the years, Pati Going Frey has visited people in refugee camps throughout Africa and the Middle East.
But she has never been to a camp like the one she and fellow Lancaster County resident Marla Legere will visit next month in Bangladesh.
The Kutupalong Rohingya Refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar Ukhia, Bangladesh, is the largest in the world, serving as home to more than 750,000 refugees. If it were an incorporated municipality, Kutupalong would be the fourth largest city in the eighth most populous country in the world.
The camp is only a few miles from the Myanmar border. But it is a safe refuge from the Buddhist-dominated Myanmar government which, in 2017, initiated a policy of ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya Muslim population.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described the Rohingya as “one of, if not the most discriminated people in the world.”
Tens of thousands of Rohingyans have been killed by Myanmar military forces from 2016 through the present. More than a million have fled to India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Bangladesh.
Frey and Legere will be traveling to Bangladesh as part of a World Vision contingent. World Vision is a global Christian humanitarian organization. Frey, who has donated to World Vision for years, prefers to see how organizations operate before she writes a check.
“When I donate to anything,” she said, “I really like to get my fingers in it, see how the organization is run and feel a part of it rather than just writing a check.”
Her trip to Bangladesh is fueled by a desire to understand what has happened there and to spread the word to others.
“I want to be enlightened,” she said. “This is the largest camp in the world. I’ve been studying and reading and trying to get educated on the crisis.”
What makes the Rohingya situation so unsettling is that the tragedy has taken place under the leadership of Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s de factor leader. Suu Kyi is a former human rights activist who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991. Although the military holds a great deal of power in Myanmar, Suu Kyi has not escaped criticism from human rights groups.
Upon her return from World Vision trips, Frey typically addresses church and civic groups about the situations she has witnessed — something she plans to do upon her return from Bangladesh in April.
Taking a toll
Frey’s trip to Lebanon two years ago, during which she was accompanied by Legere, took a toll on her.
Only weeks before they arrived in Lebanon, thousands of newly displaced refugees had fled to that country. She said the people left Syria so quickly, the U.N. didn’t have time to set up a camp.
“We visited people who are just basically camping out like homeless people on a piece of land,” she said.
People in U.N.-run camps “just seem more hopeful,” she said. Families are usually intact, they feel safe and children attend school.
In Lebanon, there was no organization, no school, little water or sanitation facilities.
“It was a state of hopelessness that I’ve never felt before,” she said. It was a feeling she carried with her long after she returned to the U.S.
“So I took a year off and focused inward,” she said.
The trip to Lebanon was Legere’s first with World Vision. While she, too, felt a sense helplessness, she was uplifted by what she described as the inner strength of the refugees.
“It was horrific to hear the stories of the people who had escaped Syria and their journeys were unbelievable,” she said, “but the drive that mothers had to save their children was so powerful.”
She also was encouraged by the way the refugees reacted to the Americans.
“We have this feeling that America is hated,” she said, “and yet there are these people who lit up and gave hugs.”
Neither Frey nor Legere expect their visit to change things in the Kutupalong camps. Instead, they hope to shed light on the crisis for those who ultimately may be able to facilitate change.
“Not that I’m a diplomat,” Legere said, “but I’d just like to be the face of loving kindness to these people who are experiencing such suffering, especially the children.
“We (can’t) change their situation but at least we could come home and tell their story. Maybe out of that there’s somebody who’s in a position to change things.”