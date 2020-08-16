Imagine the last time you were in public and needed to take a rest.

What object was there for you in your time of strife? Was it was crafted with wood or stone, shiny new or barely held together?

It was a bench, of course.

The humble bench often gets the short stick when it comes to sitting options — they’re not comfortable enough to serve as a couch replacement, and if they’re in your house at all, they probably surround a kitchen table, ready for incoming food splatter.

Of course, for a pair of weary legs, any bench will do in a pinch.

Lancaster County has benches for all seasons and occasions, and no single person knows that better than 17-year-old Josiah Esch, who in July started the Instagram account @LancasterSits. The account is exactly as its namesake suggests — near-daily photos of benches across the plains of Lancaster, with sometimes as much as two paragraphs describing the bench in detail.

“There are more benches than you realize,” says Josiah on the day we fittingly met at a bench in Steinman Park. “In the last month, I’ve found myself walking through the same parks I’ve walked through a dozen times and not noticed that there was a bench just hidden in a corner or something.”

‘It cracks us up’

Just like all the best ideas in life, @LancasterSits started as a joke.

Esch’s father, Sheldon, is publisher of BeLocal Lancaster, a publication dedicated to helping new transplants get accustomed to the area. Over dinner one night in July, Esch made a passing statement that BeLocal’s Instagram account had just notched 999 followers.

"I thought, 'Hey, that would be cool if I was that 1000th follower,'" Josiah says.

Moments later, Josiah excused himself from the table and thought of an account that could realistically serve as BeLocal’s thousandth follower. Having just been looking at the @LancasterWalks account, a page dedicated to the county’s walking areas, the idea came easily. After getting a few friends to follow the page to increase its credibility, Esch set the page to publish and his dad got BeLocal to its goal.

That could have been the end of the joke and @LancasterSits, but Josiah continued posting benches and interacting with BeLocal, much to the continued confusion of Josiah’s father.

“He went and liked all of (BeLocal’s) old posts and we were talking about it later and I was saying, like, “Who does this?” explains Sheldon Esch between laughs. “And of course he was very coy about it.”

After two weeks of keeping up the ruse, Esch asked his son what sort of projects he had been up to, causing a fit of laughter. Now, he’s well aware and encouraging of his son’s creative, if highly niche, outlet.

“We laugh a lot about it as a family,” Sheldon Esch explains. “It’s something to put his creative mind to. It cracks us up how many followers he’s gotten to.”

Bench hunting

At 30 posts and 257 followers as of this writing, Josiah seems to have struck some type of gold with the account, as farcical as it is both in conception and implementation.

For those looking for some sort of “@LancasterSits Presents the Top Ten Benches in Lancaster County!” list, you’re out of luck, as Josiah concedes that the impossibility of such a task.

Though there is no “best bench,” there are “best locations for benches,” depending on what you’re trying to get out of the experience. Take the pristine benches at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, for example. There may be no finer place in the county to easily escape to for peace and solitude —unless you’re bench-sitting during goose season.

There’s an array of benches in Manheim Square Park, perfect for eating, people watching and learning a brief history on Baron Stiegel, the ironmaster who founded Manheim and is represented there with a Pennsylvania Historical Marker.

Some of Josiah’s favorite benches are found on the Warwick-to-Ephrata Rail Trail.

“Trails are cool, and especially on the Warwick-Ephrata trail, there’s like, 10 different bench designs there,” Josiah explains.

Having recently gotten his driver’s license, Josiah balances bench travel between driving and bike riding from his parents’ house in Quarryville. However, it’s gotten to the point now where nearly a dozen people, consisting of friends and strangers who found the account randomly, now send him bench photos as suggestions.

“The pressure’s on a little bit, I need to keep it up,” Josiah says. “I now notice benches wherever I go, and I think it’ll be that way for the rest of my life, no matter what I do, so that’s been a good side effect.”

One of those friends is Toby Palmer, a friend of Josiah’s since middle school, who happened to send in a photo that has since notched upwards of 350 likes. Palmer credits the bench itself, found in Quarryville on the Enola Low Grade Trail, but also another contributing factor — the presence of a puppy near the bench.

“It’s fun to support him in it,” Palmer says. “You hear of all those viral sensations, they always start as a joke and then all of a sudden, there’s like, a newspaper interview. It’s cool to see what it’s become.”

Sitting strong

Josiah is a rising senior at Lancaster Mennonite School, so the county’s benches will continue to get some shine for the foreseeable future. And he’s not the only one in the family keeping an eye out now, either.

“It’s kind of amazing to me how many different types of benches there are out there,” Sheldon Esch says. “I know his eye is all attuned to it, but now it feels like the whole family’s aware of every bench we pass.”

Esch has since also created a map of all the benches he’s encountered thus far, a continuation of an early love for cartography, his father says.

In all likelihood, there’s probably a bench within a mile of wherever you’re currently reading this story. Perhaps your next great seat could be fodder for the only place where every bench in Lancaster gets its moment in the sun, @LancasterSits.

“You need to take a break from everything sometimes,” Josiah says with a smile. “This was a way to be creative and absurd, sort of like escapism. This isn’t going to impact world politics or COVID; this is me on a bench being escapist.”

