Three local organizations have organized blood drives around the area during the month of August.

Various donor events are offering incentives including gift cards, free T-shirts and COVID-19 antibody testing for those volunteering to donate.

Lancaster General Health

Lancaster General Health is looking for people willing to donate blood during its August blood drives at its Blood Donor Center and in other locations around Lancaster County.

Blood that is collected stays in Lancaster County to benefit members of our community, LG Health says in a news release.

All blood donors must schedule an appointment to come to the blood drives. Call 717-544-0177 (except where a separate sign-up is listed below).

All donors will receive a $5 Sheetz gift card, LG Health says in the release.

For more information, visit LGHealth.org/GiveBlood.

Here are the dates and locations for the blood drives.

• Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2-5 p.m., White Horse Fire Company, 111 White Horse Road, Gap.

• Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 11 and 12, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Marine Corps League Detachment 294, 2340 Ironville Pike, Columbia. Sign up at bit.ly/MarineDrive1 for Tuesday and bit.ly/MarineDrive2 for Wednesday.

• Thursday, Aug. 13, 2-8 p.m. Bareville Fire Company, 211 E. Main St., Leola.

• Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2-8 p.m., Kinzer Fire Company, 3521 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzer.

• Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2-8 p.m., Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main St. Churchtown.

• Thursday, Aug. 20, 2-7 p.m., James Street lobby, Lancaster General Hospital, 555 N. Duke St., Lancaster.

• Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2-8 p.m., Gordonville Fire Company, 3204 Vigilant St., Gordonville.

• Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2-8 p.m., Intercourse Fire Company, 10 N. Hollander Road, Intercourse.

• Thursday, Aug. 27, 2-7 p.m., Forest Hills Mennonite Church, 100 Quarry Road, Leola.

• Donors must also schedule appointments to donate at the Blood Donor Center at the Suburban Outpatient Pavilion, 2104 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 202, by calling 717-544-0177 and choosing option 1, or by visiting LGHealth.org/GiveBlood. Donor center hours are 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

American Red Cross

The Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross has scheduled some area blood drives for August.

Those seeking to donate must make an appointment for a donation time, by calling 800-733-2767 (800-RED-CROSS) or visiting bit.ly/RedCross

LancDrives and putting in a ZIP code to find blood drives near them.

Scheduled area blood drives that still have available appointment times are:

• Thursday, Aug. 6, noon to 5 p.m., St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 398 N. Locust St., Elizabethtown.

• Friday, Aug. 21, 1-6 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 40 W. Main St., Strasburg.

• Monday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., YWCA of Lancaster, 110 N. Lime St.

• Monday, Aug. 24, 2-7 p.m., Oxford United Methodist Church, 18 Addison St., Oxford.

Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank

The Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank is also holding several blood donation events around the area in August.

Appointments are strongly suggested; though walk-ins are welcome, donors with appointments will be seen first — which could result in a long wait time. Masks are required for donors.

To schedule an appointment, call 800-771-0059 or visit the blood bank’s Facebook events page, facebook.com/pg/centralpabloodbank/events, to register online for individual events.

For those donating blood, there will be free COVID-19 antibody testing through August, and a free donor T-shirt.

For more information, visit the blood bank’s website at cpbb.org.

August donation events are:

• Monday, Aug. 3, 3-7 p.m., Gretna Springs, 5 Maple Ave., north of Manheim.

• Tuesday, Aug. 4, and Thursday, Aug. 27, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Lancaster Barnstormers, Clipper Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster (donors receive a Barnstormers hat at a voucher toward the 2021 season).

• Thursday, Aug. 6, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fivepointville Fire Company, Station 32, 1087 Dry Tavern Road, Denver.

• Saturday, Aug. 8, 2-7 p.m. Riverside Lodge 503, 25 Cool Creek Road, Wrightsville.

• Friday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Farmersville Fire Company, 74 E. Farmersville Road, Ephrata.

• Sunday, Aug. 23, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 190 Rock Point Road, Maytown.

• Monday, Aug. 24, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Garden Spot Fire Rescue, 339 E. Main St., New Holland.

• Saturday, Aug. 29, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., John Wright Restaurant 234 N. Front St., Wrightsville.

You can also make appointments at the Lancaster or Ephrata donor centers by calling 800-771-0059.

• The Lancaster Donor Center, 3027 Columbia Ave., and Ephrata Donor Center, 446 N. Reading Road, Suite 201, Ephrata, are both open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.