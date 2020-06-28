PALMYRA

Local music director featured in magazine

A local church music director has been published in the 2020 summer issue of the trade publication UCC Musicians’ Association Journal.

Jeffrey Clouser, director of music ministries at Palmyra Church of the Brethren in Palmyra, Lebanon County, shared his perspective on “creating vital and faithful worship for the intergenerational church” in the three-page article.

An intergenerational congregation is a church with membership that includes two or more generations that participate in activities that spread awareness of different perspectives, Clouser says.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In addition to his work at Palmyra Church of the Brethren, Clouser is a part-time paraeducator for Lancaster Intermediate Unit 13, serving children with intellectual and emotional disabilities. He also is the festival coordinator for the Central PA Handbell Festival.

To read the article, visit bit.ly/JeffClouserLNP. The article begins on Page 22.

BRICKERVILLE

Lutheran church picnic canceled

Brickerville United Lutheran Church has canceled its Ole Fashioned Community Picnic “out of an abundance of caution,” its organizers said in an email.

The picnic has been held annually for the past 132 years. The church hopes to resume the picnic in 2021.