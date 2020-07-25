SAN JUAN BAUTISTA FESTIVAL TURNS TO TAKEOUT

The San Juan Bautista Festival, an event that has made “celebrating Hispanic culture in Lancaster County” its mission for 37 years, will go on in 2020, albeit with some adjustments.

The 37th annual Hispanic Cultural Festival: Take-Out Edition will be held Monday, Aug. 31, through Saturday, Sept. 5 at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, 425 S. Duke St. Food will be served to go, and musical performances will be presented online. The entertainment lineup will be announced at a later date, according to a news release.

“Our parishioners and the community couldn’t imagine this staple event not taking place, so our team came up with what we hope will be a safe, ‘socially distanced approved’ event,” says the Rev. Allen F. Wolfe, pastor of San Juan Bautista, in the release.

The festival will culminate at 10 p.m. Saturday with a raffle drawing. Three cash prizes will be awarded: $5,000, $4,000 and $3,000. For more information, visit lancasterhispanicfestival.com. Above, a scene from the 2019 festival.

CHURCH PICNIC CANCELED

St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1258 Newport Road, Penryn, has canceled its annual community picnic scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15.

According to an email from Gil Welliver, the church’s treasurer and council representative, the decision was made because of the COVID-19 pandemic and “out of concern for our neighbors.”

CENSUS AWARENESS PROMOTED

Clergy will be encouraging members of their faith communities to participate in the 2020 U.S. census today and Sunday as part of a Faith Communities Census Weekend of Action.

The event is an opportunity for faith leaders to reach out to their communities with information about the importance of everyone filling out their census forms by mail or online.

The U.S. Census Bureau is working with faith communities — along with colleges, senior centers and other institutions — as partners in getting the word out about the importance of everyone being counted this year.

The Census Bureau is offering clergy and others online resources at bit.ly/FaithCensus2020 — including information in 60 different languages.

The action weekend is designed to encourage clergy to do such things as include census messages in their weekly services and provide computer stations in houses of worship where people can fill out their forms.

Groups of clergy across the country already have been creating videos and social media messages to remind members of churches, temples, mosques and other institutions about the importance of the national count.

Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a count of its citizens. The count provides data that’s used to determine the number of U.S. House seats each state gets and to distribute federal funding, among other things.