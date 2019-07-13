Shaarai Shomayin elects new board members
Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, Lancaster’s Reform Jewish congregation and the fourth oldest Jewish community in the United States, has named four new members to its board of trustees. Those named to three-year terms on the board of trustees are Nancy Kurland, Alice Yerman and Pam Zerbe. Beth Jones was named to a one-year term. All four are from Lancaster.
The congregation also elected the following people to the executive board: Julie Babione, Lititz, president; Robert Houghton, Lancaster, first vice president; Jennifer Finkelstein , Lititz, second vice president; Stu Blumenthal, Lancaster, treasurer; Nikki Wilson, Mount Joy, financial secretary; and Nicole Kaplan, Lancaster, recording secretary.
Anniversary festival at Trinity UCC
Trinity United Church of Christ, 2340 State St., East Petersburg, will host a 50th anniversary celebration of Trinity Preschool and ice cream social from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21. The day will include face painting, games, a concert by Fred McNaughton and food and ice cream.
Vacation Bible School
St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, Lititz, will host Vacation Bible School from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Monday, July 22, to Friday, July 26. On Friday, a potluck picnic is slated for 6 p.m. VBS is open to children ages 4 years through those entering sixth grade in September. For more information, call 717-940-0935.
Jubilation Jazz to perform July 24,25
Jubilation Jazz, an Arkansas-based Christian big band, will perform in concert at New Holland Park on Wednesday, July 24, and at Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers, 2555 Horseshoe Road, on Thursday, July 25. Both performances will begin at 7 p.m.
The group will be playing songs including “Amazing Grace” and “I’ll Fly Away” in true big band style. For more information, call Salem Evangelical at 717-656-9249.
Rebecca St. James at Landis Hall
Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James will bring her tour to Landis Hall at The Junction Center, 1875 Junction Road, Manheim, at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. St. James is an Australian singer, songwriter, author and actress. Her album “Pray” won a Grammy in 1999.
Tickets are on sale now for the event. Go to thejunctioncenter.com for ticket information.