News briefs from our Faith & Values section

Virtual meetings for Mennonite Church USA

Mennonite Church USA will meet virtually for the remainder of 2020, according to an announcement on the organization’s website.

The announcement affects the upcoming meetings of the Executive Board, the Constituency Leaders Council and the Racial Ethnic Council, as well as the Women Doing Theology conference.

The executive board will meet via Zoom Sept. 11-12. The Constituency Leaders Council will meet via Zoom Oct. 16-17. A date is still pending for the Racial Ethnic Council’s Zoom meeting.

The Women Doing Theology Conference will not meet as an in-person gathering as planned in the fall, and the event’s organizers are gathering feedback via a survey to decide how to proceed.

“These unprecedented times require patience and flexibility,” said Joy Sutter, moderator of Mennonite Church USA. “By meeting virtually, we can better protect the health of our members, while still advancing the important work of the denomination.”

For more information, visit mennoniteusa.org.

Vacation Bible School at Grace Church Lancaster

Grace Church Lancaster, 911 Rohrerstown Road, will host a Vacation Bible School Mondary through Friday.

Children in grades one to six are invited to join a “Time Travel Adventure of Biblical Proportion,” according to a message from the Vacation Bible School’s organizers. There will be Bible lessons, games, sports activities, skits, crafts and prizes.

Interested families can register and get more information by visiting gracelanc.org or calling 717-397-9991.