MEN’S FELLOWSHIP BREAKFAST: Bright Side Baptist Church’s annual Memorial Breakfast will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Bright Side Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave. The event supports cancer relief in the area. It will feature deacons Kevin Lupton and David Maina. A freewill offering will be taken. For more information, contact David Barton at 717-621-9759 or at davidbarton07@hotmail.com.
SACRED MUSIC PROGRAM: An a cappella male chorus will present a program of sacred music at Metzler Mennonite Church, 515 W. Metzler Road, Ephrata, at 7 p.m. Sunday. The program will consist of traditional and contemporary arrangements of hymns and anthems. Everyone is welcome. An offering will be received. For more information, contact Leslie Harnish at 610-842-1996.
DOROTHY ROSE SMITH CONCERT: Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, will host a quartet featuring pianist Paul Thorlakson, Grammy-award winning clarinetist Doris Hall Gulati, and Jeffrey Martin, baritone, and Abigail Martin, soprano, in a concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The concert will feature classical chamber music, opera arias and musical theater. The concert is free and open to the public.
MEN’S FELLOWSHIP BREAKFAST: Bright Side Baptist Church’s annual Memorial Breakfast will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Bright Side Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave. The event supports cancer relief in the area. It will feature deacons Kevin Lupton and David Maina. A freewill offering will be taken. For more information, contact David Barton at 717-621-9759 or at davidbarton07@hotmail.com.
HANDBELL FESTIVAL: The 15th Central PA Handbell Festival will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church, 600 Shepherd St., Jonestown. Fourteen bell choirs from central Pennsylvania will ring under the direction of David Harris. The free public concert will feature a special appearance by the duo handbell soloist and pianist Ron Bellamy and Linda Lorgus. A goodwill offering will be received to benefit Music for Everyone of Lancaster. For more information, contact Jeff Clouser, festival coordinator at centralpahandbellfestival@gmail.com
LENTEN RETREAT: Lancaster Court Queen of Peace No. 1023 of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas invites women to attend a Lenten retreat from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in the Parish Activity Center of St. Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Road. Sister Mary Paul Giordano and her co-presenters will explore “The Mystery of Brokenness” from that of Job’s to ours. Refreshments will be provided. There is no cost to attend, but freewill offerings will be accepted. To reserve a seat or for more information, email mgiordano.sultzbach@gmail.com or leave a voice message for Margaret T. Giordano at 717-390-9035.
INDOOR YARD SALE: The annual Indoor Yard Sale sponsored by Hempfield United Methodist Church’s Shout Student Ministries, 3050 Marietta Ave., will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14. All proceeds from the sale benefit the church’s youth mission trips. Visit hempfieldumc.org/yardsale for more details.
LECTURE: Veritas Academy will sponsor a lecture oriented toward parents of K-12 children titled “Prudence: Education’s Greatest Virtue” by Matthew Spalding, the Kirby Professor in Constitutional Government at Hillsdale College and the Dean of the Van Andel Graduate School of Government at Hillsdale College’s Washington, D.C., campus. Parents, teachers and community members are invited to attend this lecture. The event will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike. There is no fee for the lecture, but reservations are required. Go to veritasacademy.com/virtue or 717-205-3617.
LENTEN CONCERT: First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, 101 S. Decatur St., will host a Lenten concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, featuring choral group The Grantham Consort, a 16-voice chamber choir. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 717-687-6030, go to Facebook/straspres or to straspres.org.