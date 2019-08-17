Hymn Sing at Akron Bible Baptist Church
Bible Baptist Church, 45 S. Ninth St., Akron, will hold a hymn sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. Attendees will be able to call out their favorite hymns to sing as pianist Mark Ruby provides the music. After the hymns, lemonade and cookies will be served. Parking is available at the rear of the church.
Highland Presbyterian hosts 'International Sunday'
Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, will host its third annual International Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday. The service will include Highland’s congregation and two international congregations — Lighthouse Imani Presbyterian Church, a fellowship of east African refugees; and La Iglesia De Resurrection Church, a Latino refugee ministry.
The Rev. Noe Juarez, one of Highland’s associate pastors, will be joined in the service by clergy members John Clege and Johnson Kamau from Lighthouse Imani; and Maria Mada, commissioned ruling elder, and the Rev. Daniel Erdman, parish associate, from La Iglesisia De Resurrection.
The service will be followed by lunch in the fellowship hall. The meal will honor the return of Highland’s senior pastor, the Rev. Roger Rabey, from his three-month sabbatical. Rabey will share a visual story of his international travels.
Multicultural Class at EMU Lancaster
Eastern Mennonite University, Lancaster, will offer a course on multicultural perspectives 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26.
The course will explore intercultural principles and cross-cultural understanding, while applying it to the local community and workplace. Cost is $30 for nurses, educators, pastors and lay leaders who want contact hours; $10 for the general public; and $5 for students.
For additional information, call 717-690-8600.
Church honors WWII Veteran
Bethesda United Methodist Church, 1086 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, recently hosted a patriotic service featuring guest speaker Harold Billow, a 96-year-old Army veteran who served during the Battle of the Bulge. The church sanctuary was decorated with a patriotic theme. A covered dish luncheon was held after the service.
Evangelist Coe-Herndon at Crown of Life
Evangelist Joanna Coe-Herndon will be ministering at Crown of Life Fellowship, 610 E. Main St., Mount Joy, at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. She is the daughter of Jack Coe Sr., who had a healing ministry. An offering will be received for her. Children’s ministry also will be provided. For more information, call 717-475-5048, or 717-665-5841 or visit colfellowship.org.
Intersection of faith and science to be discussed
The often-rocky relationship between faith and science will be discussed at Lifetree Cafe at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Titled “Faith and Science: Discoveries From the Scientist Who Led the Human Genome Project,” features a filmed interview with Francis Collins, a geneticist noted for his leadership in directing the human genome project.
Lifetree Cafe is located at Emmaus Road Cafe, 1886 Lincoln Highway East. Admission to the hourlong event is free.
Yoder at Emmaus Road Cafe
Singer-songwriter Brad Yoder will perform at Emmaus Road Cafe, 1886 Lincoln Highway East, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Yoder is a five-time Pittsburgh City Paper “Best Acoustic/Solo Artist.”
Admission to the event is free. Emmaus Road Cafe can be reached via email at emmausroadcafe@gmail.com or at 717-478-3672.