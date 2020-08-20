Friends of Kari Shirley say that she could always be found on the dance floor, swaying to the sounds of local musicians such as Dillweed, Leo DiSanto and many more — until Sunday, July 5.

Shirley fell off a motorcycle she was riding in early July, leaving her with brain bleeding, multiple cheek and skull fractures and retinal detachment.

“She’s been in the hospital for over a month, and she’s starting to improve,” says Lisa Queen, a friend of Shirley. “But she’s going to have a long recovery as far as therapies and being the fun, happy Kari that we all know and love.”

Queen, along with friends Liz Roman and Laura Pannell, helped start a GoFundMe page for Shirley not long after the wreck. Queen also consulted with Matt Johnson, another friend, about a fundraiser. They decided on a campfire event to be held Aug. 7, to gather Shirley’s friends and family to play some music and share fun memories.

A torrential downpour soured those plans, but the Lancaster music community was ready to step in further, with a rescheduled event this weekend.

Dillweed, the Lancaster Americana and bluegrass trio, has an interesting connection to Shirley — bassist Kim Weit was Shirley’s art teacher at Penn Manor High School, and the trio has also played at Shirley’s family events.

The band recently started holding weekly outdoor shows at Phantom Power, the new venue in Millersville that is the site of the old Point of View Theater.

“We were mentioning Kari and that we were collecting tips for her while we were playing,” says Eric Weit, one of two banjo players for Dillweed. Shirley was at Phantom Power just two days before the crash, grooving to the sounds of Big Boy Brass, Weit says.

Soon after the initial Aug. 7 event’s cancellation and Dillweed’s weekly performances, Gregg Barley, owner of Phantom Power, offered the venue for a rescheduled concert.

“We were struggling with what everybody struggles with right now — is this online, or in person, you know, what can we do? She has so many musician friends, so they were in pretty much immediately,” says Johnson, who will emcee the event.

Those musician friends include Dillweed, Leo DiSanto and Matty Moore, who will perform to raise money for Shirley at 4 p.m. Sunday,

“People are so excited just to get out of the house a little bit, so we’re hoping from all the different bands that we can bring all different types of people out,” Kim Weit says.

The event will also be livestreamed, and participants say they hope that Shirley, who recently started recognizing visitors, will be able to tune in or listen to the concert later.

“When you’re a nerdy music fan, you can almost find yourself jaded without even trying,” Johnson says. “What I love about Kari is that she has a sophisticated musical palette, but she’s not at all jaded. If the music is good and has a beat that you can dance to or something interesting going on, there’s no pretension there.”

Shirley’s GoFundMe campaign is currently hovering around $11,000 toward a $20,000 goal, and Queen hopes the concert can help boost those numbers. Before the crash, Shirley was let go from a Lancaster hotel during quarantine-related layoffs, which also took her health insurance.

“Even the money we have raised — which is amazing — that’s not even going to put a dent in it,” Queen says of the cost of Shirley’s recovery.

Shirley’s friends and supporters say plans to help raise money, including future concerts and selling apparel, have been discussed, but all energy is focused on this weekend’s concert to help raise both Shirley’s spirits and funds for her recovery.

“Right before everything got crazy in March, she would just call to see how I was,” Kim Weit says. “She’s such a kind and giving person. If you talk to her, you just feel good.”

If You Go What: Outdoor benefit concert for Kari Shirley When: 4-6 p.m. Sunday. Where: Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville. Livestream on Facebook: bit.ly/3aCZ0f8. Cost: By donation. To donate: bit.ly/2CDL7kp for the GoFundMe campaign and venmo.com/kari-shirley to donate via Venmo.

