Two local glass artists will participate in a music and arts livestream Friday night.

Elizabethtown’s Michael Peluso and Wrightsville’s Jaime Duncan will do live interviews and demonstrations during Fan-Tastic Virtual Voyage 1, a livestreamed event coordinated by BrainVessel Gallery in Mechanicsburg. The stream begins 7 p.m. Friday.

Peluso is a glass blower, and Duncan will demonstrate the art of glass marble making.

The show will use a 5-remote-camera production to combine live art demonstrations, interviews, musical performances and pre-taped mini documentaries. Most of the participating artists are based in Central PA.

All of the artisans’ work shown during the production will be for sale and available to purchase at BrainVessel.com.

The theme for the evening is “Together, We Will Weather the Storm.” BrainVessel CEO/CCO Doug Koozer said in a press release that the theme “underscores our collective passion for exploration, resilience and commitment to express and share our creativity through mixed-media and music.”

In addition to raising community spirits, Koozer said he also wants to create a revenue stream for artists struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the livestream at brainvessel.com or at facebook.com/brainvessel.