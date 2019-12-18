Investing in the arts is a commitment to supporting local creatives, rather than buying assembly line wares.
It’s a worthwhile pursuit that puts more money back into the community in which we live.
But let’s face it. Handmade can be a tad expensive. And purse strings can be a bit tight this time of year.
Local galleries understand that.
That’s why during the holiday season, many of them provide a wider range of offerings, including small original works, prints (including prints on canvas that belie their print status) and an array of other creations designed with gift-giving in mind - all without breaking the bank.
Just a quick survey of some local galleries yielded enough possibilities to fill Santa’s bag to overflowing.
GALLERY ON MARKET
At Gallery on Market, 15 W. King St., you can get fine-art painting on a different type of ‘canvas.’
Especially for the holidays, artist Cindy Schlosser creates seasonal paintings on bowls (food safe and hand washable) starting at $65. She also has handpainted ornaments that run from $20-$95.
LIZ HESS GALLERY
Liz Hess (known by many as the red umbrella artist for her signature works) also stocks up with affordable options for the Christmas season in her gallery at 140 N. Prince St.
Hess sells jigsaw puzzles created from her original paintings.
“They make the perfect Christmas gifts and have been hugely popular,’’ she says. “What's nice is that they not only provide a fun, family activity of assembling over the holidays, but once put together, one has a large, frameable print.”
The gallery can adhere, laminate, and custom frame the puzzles, too. (Once you put them together.)
Puzzles range from $28 to $55.
She also has notecards for $5.50 and a variety of sizes of prints starting at $55.
RED RAVEN ART COMPANY
New this year at Red Raven Art Company, right next door to Hess at 138 N. Prince St., is a $300 and under wall featuring more than 30 works by about 20 gallery artists. Prices start at $65.
In the print room, towards the back of the gallery, you’ll find a variety of 8x8 prints on canvas, ready to hang.
Works of all styles by over 40 artists are available, each for $80.
FREIMAN STOLTZFUS GALLERY
Freiman Stoltzfus, who has galleries now in both Lancaster (142 N. Prince St.) and Philadelphia, has created original 5 by 5 works on panel, ready to hang, for $125.
The gallery also offers a series of ornaments made from paintings done by Stoltzfus. Produced locally, they can be personalized by the artist Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
More than 30 designs and three styles are available - glass, wood and aluminum. They are all $25 for one, $45 for two or $21 each for three or more.
“We do have quite a few items for Christmas, for every budget,’’ Stoltzfus says.
Lancaster Galleries, 34 N. Water St., has also brought in a variety of gift-giving options to supplement its current group show, titled “Prelude 2019.”
Hand crafted jewelry by Kelly Gallagher starts at a truly budget-friendly $10, while James Gallagher has created a wide range of pottery starting at $25.
Cheery carved Santas by Jon Johnson start at $100.
There are many more examples of art priced for holiday gift giving. So what are you waiting for? Get out there and start shopping!