Although grocery shopping remains one of the few permissible “essential” outings under Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order, it’s a profoundly different experience than just a few weeks ago.

While long lines, bare shelves and inconsistent social distancing have become the norm at chain supermarkets, some independently owned businesses in Lancaster are offering a food shopping workaround – the pre-order and pick-up method.

In response to social distancing and reduced hours at Lancaster Central Market, producer grower Brogue Hydroponics is adapting with both pick-up and delivery options on market days (currently Tuesday and Friday only) and contact-free online payment. In addition to their greenhouse-grown herbs and vegetables, Brogue is offering some fruit (Pink Lady apples, Cara Cara oranges and grapes were on this week’s order form), as well as farmstead cheese and eggs from York Country and bread from Market vendor Thom’s Bread. Brogue stand manager Mary Kilgore says that there are plans to partner with local meat suppliers, with meat on the order form potentially by next week.

Curious shoppers can contact Kilgore by email to receive the weekly list and ordering details.

Through the newly formed Commons Food Hub, nine local food purveyors are offering a variety of perishable items, dry goods, prepared food and even a little booze for online pre-orders. At the helm of this venture is The Commons Company, which owns several food and beverage businesses, including Passenger Coffee and Prince Street Café. This week’s menu includes basics such as baking powder and dried oregano, bagels from Two Poodles in Elizabethtown, bacon and loose chorizo from Rooster Street Butcher, juice from Rijuice; spirits from Thistle Finch Distillery – as well as several themed “Quarantine Cocktail Kits” for aspiring mixologists. Orders are for curbside pickup only on Tuesdays and Saturdays at a downtown Lancaster location. Ordering details are here.

Lemon St. Market remains open for walk-in purchases, but with reduced hours (7 a.m.- 4 p.m) and limiting the space to six shoppers at a time. Hand sanitizer and gloves are available upon entering the store. Management is encouraging customers to place orders for pickup or delivery and prefer that you send your shopping list by email.