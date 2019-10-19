Forty-three months ago, Wegayou Ketema and her husband, the Rev. Demeke Getahun, visited Ethiopia to determine the cost and feasibility of building a medical clinic in their native land.

When they returned to the United States, her husband, the pastor at Landisville’s Ethiopian Evangelical Church, 175 Church St., Landisville, spoke of their dream to raise funds to build the clinic and dig a well.

Following the service, Almaz Mola, a woman in the congregation, told him she would donate land she recently had inherited near the city of Harar in eastern Ethiopia for the clinic.

It was the beginning of a unique humanitarian effort. Using fundraising dinners to boost their cause, Siloam Ethiopia Ministries — a nonprofit ministry — has built five satellite clinics and five schools. The first well — dug by hand — was completed last year.

“There is no running water in the schools,” Ketema said. “We shared the burden we saw, and God provided $5,500 to dig the well.”

They also have established an orphanage that currently houses four young girls.

“We want to make sure they are safe from sexual and emotional and physical abuse,” she said.

“I’m sensitive to that,” she added, “because I myself had gone through that when I was a little girl.”

The ultimate goal is to grow the orphanage into a boys and girls boarding school.

Ketema, who is a nurse at Helen M. Simpson Rehabilitation Hospital in Harrisburg, says the more pressing need at this time is to purchase a complete blood count machine, which costs $5,500.

“The people we serve are very poor, and they can’t afford to have blood work done,” she explained. “Right now, we are only treating by symptom.”

The complete blood count machine would enable the doctors and nurses to better treat patients. Last year, the main clinic treated 2,000 people.

To raise the funds, the church is hosting a buffet-style Ethiopian meal from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the church. The meal includes a spiced chicken dish, mixed vegetables, lentils and yellow split peas, served with injera, a sourdough flatbread, Ethiopian coffee and spiced tea. An offering is accepted for the food.

“We are praying through this fundraiser that we will be able bring up the money for the machine,” she said.

Additional funds come through small monthly donations from various churches and organizations.

Ketema said it costs roughly $3,000 per month to cover the schools, clinics and orphanage.

The last time she visited, she gave up her lunch money to feed four homeless people and split her breakfast into thirds to enable others to eat.

“The depth of the poorness is so deep,” she said.

She noted that the people from this country believe strongly in charity.

“God bless this country,” she said of the United States. “The people like to take care of the poor. Just because of their good heart.

“The people of Lancaster and Lancaster area help us to do what we’re doing.”