St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Lititz canceled its annual Christmas bazaar this year.

Instead, the church will host a wreath and gift basket sale Saturday, Nov. 21, to benefit Warwick Community Chest. The funds will aid in distribution of holiday meals to people in need, according to a news release.

Photos of the baskets and wreaths are available online at stlukesucc.com. They also can be seen and purchased at the church Nov. 21 from 8 a.m. to noon, or sold out.

The church is located at 222 N. Broad St., Lititz. For more information, call the church office at 717-626-7100.

New Life Fellowship Church in Ephrata will host a Christmas Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.

The show will feature wares from more than 40 crafters, as well as PA Dairymen’s Association Farm Show milkshakes, take-out chicken barbecue and a bake sale.

Cylo, the mascot of the Lancaster Barnstormers, will be on site for photographs from noon to 2 p.m.

Masks are required, and social distancing will be in effect. Organizers note in a news release that there will be frequent sanitizing of high-touch areas, food stands and restrooms.

New Life Fellowship Church is located at 420 E. Fulton St., Ephrata. Admission is $1, and in turn, guests will receive a $1 off coupon for any food and beverage purchase. Proceeds of the event will benefit a church renovation.

For information, call 717-733-4918 or email nlfspecialevents@gmail.com.