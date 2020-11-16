St. Luke's wreath

A wreath available for sale at St. Luke's United Church of Christ's upcoming wreath and gift basket sale. 

 ST. LUKE'S UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST

St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Lititz canceled its annual Christmas bazaar this year.

Instead, the church will host a wreath and gift basket sale Saturday, Nov. 21, to benefit Warwick Community Chest. The funds will aid in distribution of holiday meals to people in need, according to a news release.

Photos of the baskets and wreaths are available online at stlukesucc.com. They also can be seen and purchased at the church Nov. 21 from 8 a.m. to noon, or sold out.

The church is located at 222 N. Broad St., Lititz. For more information, call the church office at 717-626-7100.

New Life Fellowship Church in Ephrata will host a Christmas Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.

The show will feature wares from more than 40 crafters, as well as PA Dairymen’s Association Farm Show milkshakes, take-out chicken barbecue and a bake sale.

Cylo, the mascot of the Lancaster Barnstormers, will be on site for photographs from noon to 2 p.m.

Masks are required, and social distancing will be in effect. Organizers note in a news release that there will be frequent sanitizing of high-touch areas, food stands and restrooms.

New Life Fellowship Church is located at 420 E. Fulton St., Ephrata. Admission is $1, and in turn, guests will receive a $1 off coupon for any food and beverage purchase. Proceeds of the event will benefit a church renovation.

For information, call 717-733-4918 or email nlfspecialevents@gmail.com.