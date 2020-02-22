Every Sunday, Faith United Church of Christ, 1204 Wabank Road, takes up a “Joyful Noise” collection to be given to organizations that aid people in the community.
At the church’s annual meeting in January, the Rev. John Rieker, the church’s pastor, suggested they use the collections throughout Lent to help retire medical debt in Lancaster County. The congregation not only approved the decision unanimously, he said, they also set a goal of raising $1,000 during Lent.
That’s a significant lift for a church with only 96 members and average Sunday attendance of 35 to 40.
“I am just so proud of this congregation,” Rieker said. “It’s an older congregation. A lot of these people are on limited incomes.”
Faith UCC is not alone in this endeavor. It is one of 19 local churches operating under the umbrella of the Parish Resource Center, whose goal is to raise $31,000 to retire the remaining $3.1 million identified by RIP Medical Debt as the last uncollected medical debt in Lancaster County. They have a deadline of May 1 to reach that goal.
RIP Medical Debt, based in New York City, is a nonprofit that buys uncollected debt that has been sold to collection agencies for an average of $1 for every $100 owed.
Eligibility is based on families earning less than two times the federal poverty level (this varies by state and family size); those facing financial hardship in which their out-of-pocket expenses are 5% or more of annual income or people facing insolvency.
Making a commitment
The idea to reduce, if not eliminate, the backlog of the county’s uncollected medical debt originated with George Kerekgyarto, a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster.
A fellow church member suggested that the church use funds from the Walters Trust — a fund set aside by the late Art Walters, church member and founder of the Manheim Auto Auction — to help reduce medical debt.
But Kerekgyarto had another thought.
“This was an opportunity to reach out to the community,” he said. “We could do this as a county.”
He spoke with Kate Good, executive director of the Parish Resource Center, about the possibility of getting other churches involved.
Following a meeting at the Parish Resource Center in mid-January, 19 churches from six denominations and one nondenominational church pledged to meet the $31,000 goal.
“We were all excited about that,” Kerekgyarto said.
Erasing county’s debt
Earlier this year LCBC church committed $25,000 to pay off $2.5 million in medical debt for 1,546 individuals in Pennsylvania — including 826 in Lancaster County — through RIP Medical Debt. That left $3.1 million in uncollected medical debt to be paid off.
“This is what remains for Lancaster County,” Good said. “So it should wipe out long-term medical debt.”
Good not only was encouraged by the commitment but by the broad spectrum of churches that made pledges.
“One of the things that’s really important for us ... is spaces of intersection where churches of different theological backgrounds can come together.”
Ripple effect
According to a 2019 study by the American Journal of Public Health, two-thirds of all personal bankruptcies are linked to medical issues. In Lancaster County, medical debt is one of the leading causes of homelessness.
Good said eliminating medical debt has a ripple effect on families.
“It’s not just solving (medical debt), it’s solving, at least in the short term ... personal bankruptcies, home losses and foreclosures.”
Even though Lent doesn’t begin until Wednesday, some churches already have begun setting funds aside.
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster has written a check for $5,000 from the Walters Trust.
“This is something Art would really have liked,” Kerekgyarto said.
And Rieker’s church has reached 40 percent of its goal thanks, in part, to an anonymous donation of $200.
“The churches in this county really care about what happens here,” he remarked.
Added Good: “Christ talks about loving your neighbors as yourself ... and this sort of work is exactly that.”