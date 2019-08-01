Lititz artist Stephen Leed, who is exhibiting at this weekend’s Middle Creek Wildlife Art Show, tells a story about a moment at a previous show etched in his memory.

“Years back I was carrying stuff in on a nice sunny morning much like this,’’ he says during a recent interview.

“There were barn swallows building nests (on the property) and a barn swallow flew right past me, right in front of me.

“As it flew, I saw it use its left foot to scratch its face while it was flying. I could see it close its eye.’’

That glimpse into an intimate bird behavior is food for Leed’s artistic soul.

“Little things like that are just too cool for school,’’ he says. “So many people are like ‘oh wow, I saw an eagle!’, which is neat. But what about a more normal bird and an unusual behavior?’’

Whether he’s watching birds or painting them, for Leed it’s all in the details.

He paintstakingly paints individual feathers and finds it soothing to do so.

The resulting works have won him numerous awards and have graced the covers of a variety of periodicals.

To date, Leed’s paintings have been on the cover of 13 editions of Pennsylvania Game News, 11 editions of Birdwatcher’s Digest and 22 editions of Stromberg’s Chicks and Gamebirds.

“It keeps me kind of busy,’’ he says.

He has exhibited at the Middle Creek Wildlife Art Show since its inception in 1986.

“I got on a list somehow and when they did the very first Middle Creek show I was invited,’’ he says.

Although he said the initial show wasn’t well attended, he loved it.

“I felt like I was with my own breed of people,’’ he says. He returned the following year and sold a painting. “I thought ‘Wow! I just sold a painting for $300,’ ’’ he remembers. “That encouraged me to keep it up.”

Although he has never been formally trained, Leed remembers drawing — particularly birds — from a young age.

Raised by a single mom who encouraged his artistic tendencies, Leed learned some early skills from an unusual source.

“In the Eddystone area (where he lived for a time in Delaware County), there was a guy on TV who gave art lessons. His name was Jon Gnagy and he even wore a beret,” he says.

“I used what I learned from his lessons to draw birds.”

But then high school came along and a young man’s interests expanded, he says. He does remember painting his first work in oils as a senior at Warwick High School.

It wasn’t a bird in the traditional sense — it was a war bird. The painting depicted a dogfight between World War I aircraft. While the subject was different, the medium used to create it would become his lifelong choice.

“I always thought oils were the ultimate expression of two-dimensional art, and I still do,’’ he says.

After high school he worked a couple of jobs and did some painting on the side.

But it wasn’t until a co-worker commissioned him to do a painting of a barn owl in 1977, that Leed realized he’d found his niche. Precision, detail, realism. It just clicked.

By 1991 he made the decision to pursue art as a full-time job.

Leed’s work is not limited to birds. He enjoys painting other wildlife, horses and even the occasional fantasy creature. (Sasquatch is on his list.)

But when it comes right down to it, winged creatures intrigue him.

In fact, every morning he enjoys a little TV time with Rainbow, a 2-year-old, brilliantly colored sun conure. He also has two budgies, a little yellow-chevroned parakeet and a cockatiel that is almost 25.

“I’m pretty much an avid birder,’’ he says. “I’m not a fanatic, but I like to relax and birdwatch.’’

He waxes poetic about the flocks of tundra swans flying overhead in late winter like they’ve done for thousands of years, the return of orioles or the flutelike song of the wood thrush.

Life without them would be colorless indeed.

“People who don’t know anything about birds, I feel like those folks are going through life blind — and deaf, too,’’ he says.