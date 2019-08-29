A large whiteboard in artist Alicia Irwin’s home studio serves as a constant reminder of how far she’s come, and how far she has yet to go.

“I made goals for six months to the next 20 years,’’ she says. “I hung it above my drawing desk. And I just keep ticking away at this list and checking things off the board.”

Her latest check mark? The 41st annual Long’s Park Art Festival happening this weekend.

Irwin earned one of four coveted emerging artist spots for the popular show, which features more than 200 exhibitors from across the country.

“Applying for Long’s Park was one of my one-year goals,’’ Irwin says. “I am so honored and humbled that I’ve been accepted into this elite group of people.’’

Although the Marietta resident graduated from college as an art major more than a decade ago with every intention of making a career of her passion, life had other plans for her.

Practical advice from well-meaning loved ones fueled her own subconscious doubts about her abilities. Was it wise to try to make a career of art? Did she have what it took to open a gallery?

“It sent me on a 10-year trajectory in the wrong direction because I let someone dictate to me who I was when I already knew back then what I was supposed to be,’’ she says.

She got married shortly after graduating, and two children followed. She stayed home for six years to care for them.

Several years ago, she decided to re-enter the work force and got a job as an aide in a local nursing home.

“It taught me so many lessons,’’ she says. “Lessons about life, tenacity, courage, the value of preparedness.

“It’s humbling, completely humbling,’’ she continues. “People trust you with their vulnerability. My job was to give them respect and dignity. As an aide you become whatever they need you to be.’’

Her art would sometimes come up in conversations with residents, who invariably encouraged her to return to it. “It gave me a lot of confidence,’’ she says.

So one day she picked up a pencil and started drawing a self-portrait. Although in college her concentration was in photography and sculpture, a friend had bought her pencils and sketchpads, so she used what she had.

One self-portrait turned to two, then three.

And to Irwin’s delight, they were surprisingly good.

“They were on a level I didn’t expect and had not seen even when I was at the peak of my artistic education,’’ she says. “What came out was so shocking because I hadn’t picked up a pencil in 10 years.’’

Recognizing her attention to detail, a high school art teacher, and one of Irwin’s mentors with whom she has remained close, advised her to change the scale of her work. It would turn out to be wise advice.

“Changing the scale was the birth of the body of work I do now.’’

Irwin, whose tag line is "The Stubborn Artist,'' is drawn to objects that affect us: symbols of pop culture, nostalgic icons, things that she says, “have made their imprint on humanity and history, and ultimately time.’’

Her subjects include antique gauges, vintage radios and cameras, close-up views of locomotive wheels, musical instruments.

“All the objects mean something to me, although probably working around an older generation, seeing their stories and lives and seeing the parallels to my own was a driving force in the items I picked.”

She adds objects for future paintings to her whiteboard whenever something strikes her psyche.

Irwin works solely in pencil, and she so painstakingly reproduces subjects that it’s virtually impossible to distinguish photograph from art.

When she was accepted into Long’s Park, it was the first time Irwin had ever been accepted into a show. But as it turns out, there were last-minute vacancies at the Lititz Outdoor Fine Art Show in July, and she was admitted to that.

She discovered during that event, that patrons assumed her works were photographs. For the Long’s Park show she will have more signs explaining her work.

She also plans to introduce a small sensory booth to her stand, in which she pairs her images with music in a choreographed showing. She will invite patrons to sit with headphones.

“I have some propensity to find music that resonates with people,’’ she says. “When I figured out that I could pair music with visuals, it forces people to be present in the moment. It’s powerful.

“That’s something that people walk away with. They carry it with them, whether or not they buy my art.”