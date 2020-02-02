Get a bunch of local actors together and the conversation naturally turns to the theater. Good and bad memories about certain productions. The love of a certain play and the hatred of another. Roles you’d love to play and ones you’d rather forget.
Well, we decided to get a bunch of local actors together, sort of, and ask them those questions.
We sent out surveys to a number of local actors, some of whom also direct, and we got some interesting and fun responses.
Your best performance and your worst?
— Joanna Underhill fondly remembers “Honk!” at Ephrata Performing Arts Center, where she played four characters: Grace the Goose, Queenie the Cat, Jaybird the Reporter and Mother Swan.
“I had several people tell me they didn’t realize they were all played by the same person. I felt pretty good about that.”
Her memories of a production of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” in which she played Peter Quince, are not so fond.
“In this version I was a one-armed Vietnam War vet, accountant. I never understood the director’s vision and defaulted to playing him as a nasal-voiced nerd. I also looked like the androgynous character Pat from ‘Saturday Night Live.’ ”
— Barry Pearl, who grew up in Lancaster and now lives in Los Angeles, named his role as Fagin in the Fulton Theatre production of “Oliver!” as his best.
His worst?
“An absolutely dreadful piece with a terrific premise called “Dozens of Girls,” about a woman with multiple personalities whose individual personas occupied 12 different rooms in this hotel.”
— Kevin Ditzler was a bit uncomfortable about naming his best performance.
“Like Adam Driver, I can only see and hear my flaws. I truly don’t enjoy watching me on video or hearing audio. Many have said my portrayal of Mitch in “A Streetcar Named Desire” (at EPAC) was worth seeing. I’ll take their word for it.”
His worst?
“I played the title role in ‘Pied Piper.’ I had the stomach flu over a weekend of the run. The performance was most likely rough enough.”
— Kristie Ohlinger, who worked with Ditzler in “Streetcar,” wrote that Blanche Dubois was her best performance.
Her worst?
“Mrs. Kelly in ‘Annie Warbucks: The Musical.’ Why does this exist?”
Show that changed your life?
Some interpreted the question by naming a show they contributed to, while others chose a show they saw.
— For Ed Fernandez, it was “Chicago,” which he saw in 1975 in New York.
“The original production was a revelation to me. It opened my eyes to how a musical could tell a story in a non-naturalistic way. It made me realize that a musical could be fun and dark. It taught me what irony was.”
— Randall Frizado named “A Chorus Line.”
“I’ve never done the show, but somehow it cut straight to my core. The struggle of just trying to get this job, to do the thing you love, the thing you feel you were put on Earth to do. To watch that live on stage is magical.”
— Cynthia Charles also named “A Chorus Line” and remembered seeing it in New York.
“I’d sing all the songs with my high school and college friends.” And her favorite role she never played is Cassie, from “A Chorus Line.”
— For Jordon Ross Weinhold, it was “Into the Woods.”
“That was the first musical that showed me theater doesn’t have to be pure entertainment. I love the risks that musical takes with its themes. It never ages.”
Underhill named “As You Like It,” a Theater of the Seventh Sister Shakespeare in the Park production.
“It was only the fifth play I’d been in (she didn’t start acting until she was 26), and it was my first Shakespeare and first lead role. And I did it in front of hundreds of people at Long’s Park. It gave me the confidence to keep acting and teaching.”
— For Ditzler, it was his first directing job, “Oklahoma!” at his high school alma mater, Manheim Central.
“I’ve had some incredible mentors in my life. However, this is the show where theory was turned into action, and we just made up the rest as we went along.”
— Some actors simply named the show. For Bob Breen it was “Little Shop of Horrors” at EPAC. For Ohlinger, it was “Sweet Charity.”
And Pearl answered literally.
“Has to be my first professional job at age 11 when I moved, literally, overnight to New York to co-star in Broadway’s ‘Bye Bye Birdie.’ ” Certainly a life-changer.
Your favorite musicals pre-1975 and post-1975?
Stephen Sondheim is well-represented in both.
Breen, Pearl and Ditzler named his “West Side Story,” for pre-1975.
Newer plays on the list include “Sunday in the Park With George,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Assassins,” all Sondheim plays.
OK, all three were named by Fernandez, who has directed all three at EPAC.
“Gun to my head, I would have to say ‘Sweeney,’ ” he wrote.
Weinhold and Ditzler agree.
“Wait! They can make an operetta about revenge, cannibalism, corruption and bloodshed?” Ditzler asks. “Hold up. It can be funny, clever, dark.”
Charles simply wrote, “I adore all Sondheim.”
Other more contemporary musicals?
“Hamilton,” for a vote from Breen.
Your favorite plays?
Ditzler and Ohlinger named “Angels in America,” Part 1 and Part 2.
“I was in love with this show for years before having the privilege of doing it at EPAC,” Ohlinger wrote.
Weinhold also named it his favorite play.
“(Tony) Kushner’s epic play has everything you want in a play: It has importance, it’s unconventional, thought-provoking, moving, scary and it’s very theatrical.”
— Frizado chose “Death of a Salesman,” writing, “It’s a classic for a reason.”
— For Jane Ridley, who is not local, but works frequently at the Fulton, it was a production of “Cyrano,” with Derek Jacobi in the lead.
“It was the only time I have ever been on my feet with a standing ovation without knowing how I got there. Brilliant play, brilliant actors.”
She named her roles as Violet in “August: Osage County,” and Vivian in “Wit” — both at the Fulton — as favorite roles.
— Fernandez’s favorite play is “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.” His favorite role is George and that is the role he’d like to play again. His King Lear was a close second.
— Underhill only saw a staged reading of “August Wilson’s ‘The Piano Lesson,’ but it has stuck with me in the 20 years since my first encounter.”
A show you never want to even think about again?
— “Well, it involves feline critters; a poorly constructed musical. I’ll leave it at that,” Weinhold wrote.
— For Underhill, it’s “Seed of a Nation,” which Theater of the Seventh Sister developed.
“It was a noble attempt at telling the story of the founding of Pennsylvania (and Lancaster), and it had some very good parts, but as a whole, it turned into a three-and-a-half-hour epic that I’d rather forget.”
— For Frizado it was Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana.”
“I did the national tour, and the show is a disaster, but some of the friends I made on that tour I still keep in contact with to this day. Bad shows sometimes bring out the best in people.”
— Ditzler’s reply?
“You’ll have to get a drink in me first (before I respond).”
Favorite role you’ve never played?
For Ridley, it’s Lady Macbeth.
Weinhold would love to play all eight roles of the D’Ysquith Family in “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.”
Ohlinger wants to play Grandma Tzeitel in “Fiddler on the Roof” and Pearl would love to play Tevye.
Breen would like to play the Baker in “Into the Woods.” Underhill’s favorite is Hamlet, and Fernandez would love to play Ben Franklin in “1776.”
And Ditzler would love to play the emcee in “Cabaret.”
“I will never be able to unsee the raw and agonizing beauty that is the finale of Sam Mendes’ ‘Cabaret’ (in New York). The character owns the stage, but in the end can’t control life around it.
“Great,” he wrote, “now my eyes are watering.”