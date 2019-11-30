Holiday gatherings might provide the chance to take that once-a-year family photograph.
And if you find yourself in charge of the camera, the task might seem daunting to herd the relatives, get them to smile and be happy with the shot.
This season, we turned to the experts — members of the LNP photography staff — for their tips on putting together a family portrait you can be proud to frame.
Chris Knight
Be phone camera savvy
— I think most of our readers are going to be using their phones to takes the pictures. (If you’re using an Apple iPhone, the first thing I would do is make sure the camera is set for portrait mode. It helps with toning and blurring out the background.)
— With the phone, you can take advantage of certain apps with which you can design holiday cards or prints.
— You also can edit the photos with apps like Snapseed, VSCO or Afterlight.
Plan your poses
— If you have a lot of kids in the pictures, I like to keep incentives around — like special treats, stickers, or extra time on the electronics — so I can bribe them.
— Play around with different poses. Let the kids be themselves. Let them figure out where they want to stand and how they want to pose.
— You can coordinate outfits, like funny sweaters or all black or all white.
Light, bright and tight
— If you’re outside, have the group face the sun. No backlit photos (which can cause faces to be shadow).
— Try to avoid using direct flash when possible.
— Make sure everything is composed properly before taking the picture — no heads or limbs are cut off.
— And always remember, keep it tight and bright.
Blaine Shahan
Think horizontal
— The most common thing I see people do wrong is that they shoot everything vertically. I imagine this is because they’re used to holding their smartphones vertically but if you handed them a camera I don’t think they’d turn it vertically for most pictures. If you’re shooting a picture of a group of people or the family sitting around the table, it’s probably wider than it is high so hold your phone horizontally.
— This is even more important if you’re shooting video. I often see video on social media in which the person is holding the phone vertically so you see a lot of the ceiling or sky … but they have to move side to side to get all of the subject in the frame. Just turn your phone/camera horizontally.
Stand close together
—When you’re shooting a group picture get everyone close together. If people in a group picture are standing far apart, it looks like they don’t like each other.
Shine on the subject
— If you gather everyone together and there’s a bright light behind them, your camera is going to expose for that light and the faces will be dark. If things don’t look good on the screen before you take the picture, they’re not going to magically look good after you take the picture.
Know your equipment
— Knowing the functions of your camera helps. Sometimes it works out better to manually set your exposure rather than shooting everything on automatic.
Dan Marschka
Keep it light
— I often have everyone make a silly face or stick their tongues out on the count of three. Sometimes I’d get that shot, but the reaction immediately after was usually the best image. (Just keep shooting!)
Keep it candid
— Shoot from the hip. Try to find ways to shoot candidly without alerting the subjects. With auto focus and auto exposure, it’s much easier to just point the camera or phone — in a no-look manner — in the general direction of what’s happening, and fire away. I use that method professionally, too.
Keep with the flow
— Don’t forget to live in the moment and avoid getting anxious about what you think you should get. Put the camera down and observe first. Some moments require patience and are worth anticipating.
Keep it moving
— Consider setting up your camera or phone in an obscure place and let it run while shooting a video or a time lapse.
Suzette Wenger
Watch your background
— Before gathering family and friends for a group photo, take a look at where you are and try to find a plain, boring background. Too often when I look at group photos, the background competes with the subjects for attention. This can include deer heads, hanging photographs or artwork that already adorns the walls of many homes. My biggest pet peeve, besides wallpaper, is a telephone pole or tree that grows from the top of a loved one’s head when people gather for photos during picnics or other outdoor events.
Always face the light
— Always have a group facing the light that is available. Never ever place people in front of a window. Most cameras don’t contain a flash that is powerful enough to light a group that is backlit. If you are outdoors, have the sun at your back and faces toward the light. If it’s full sunshine and you know people will be squinting, turn them so they can comfortably look toward the light and make sure to turn your flash on. A big part of outdoor photography involves a flash; it’s on your camera for a reason, so use it and use it often. If you can select the settings, make it one stop under the available light in your situation. Remember, fill flash is a beautiful thing.
Check the faces
— When you are ready to make your picture, stop and look to make sure you can see all the faces that are staring back at you. Be sure to stagger people according to height. Use chairs, knees and whatever is readily available. Start with the most important people — bride and groom, grandparents, new parents holding their bundle of joy — and build your group accordingly, with all their faces showing.
What’s your catch phrase?
It helps to have a catch phrase to loosen up some people. Saying “pizza” or “cheese” is really lame. Try something that pertains to your loved ones. You all know the inside family jokes; put them to good use. If you can’t think of one, try a favorite of mine. “You’ve lost that loving feeling.” If you need to break out and sing the song, go for it. Tom Cruise and I won’t mind.