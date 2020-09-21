These are the local notes from last week’s Faith & Values coverage in LNP | LancasterOnline.

MCC TO CELEBRATE 100TH

WITH LIVESTREAM ON OCT. 17

Mennonite Central Committee will livestream a celebration of its 100 years of ministry at 6:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.

“Celebration 2020: MCC at 100” will feature videos, storytelling and music. The Rev. Leonard Dow, of Philadelphia, a longtime MCC leader, will give an address.

The livestream celebration replaces the planned in-person celebration of the organization’s centennial, which had been scheduled for June.

To tune in to the service, visit mcc.org/celebration-2020. Video recordings, with subtitles in English and Spanish, will be available at that same link after the event.

OLD ZION REFORMED RECEIVES

$25K PRESERVATION GRANT

Old Zion German Reformed Church, Brickerville, has received a $25,000 Keystone Historic Preservation grant from the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission.

The grant is part of $2.6 million awarded to benefit historical and heritage organizations, museums and local governments in 24 counties.

The Brickerville church was constructed in 1813 by Emanuel Deyer. Jacob Hollinger, a member, furnished the bricks. A group of German Reformed soldiers met in a log cabin at this site as early as 1747 and in members homes starting in 1732.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

EASTERN MENNONITE MISSION

LAUNCHES DISCIPLESHIP PROGRAM

Eastern Mennonite Mission’s new discipleship coach has launched his first major project.

Dave Houser, who began his role on Aug. 3, will launch a short-term, U.S.-based program for discipleship and mission training called Advance.

Advance is targeted to young adults, ages 18-25, who want to grow their discipleship and make a difference in a local community. The program will begin in October with a week of training “in a community cohort setting with other young adults,” according to a news release.

To learn more about the program or to register online, visit emm.org/advance.