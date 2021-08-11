As entertainment venues slowly reopen across Lancaster County and the rest of the world, it means more opportunities to share in the communal joy of live music.

Though it has been open for film screenings for the last two months, Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse is slowly getting back into the game of concerts featuring touring performers.

Notably, the venue announced this week that songwriter and musician Amy Helm will perform on Friday, Nov. 12. Helm has a distinguished music career, from her early days performing vocals on albums from Steely Dan and her father, Levon Helm's "Midnight Ramble" concerts to her own solo work, most recently "What the Flood Leaves Behind." Tickets for the show are $40 in advance, $45 at the door.

Much sooner on the calendar, instrumental funk band Marbin takes the Zoetropolis stage on Tuesday, Aug. 17. For over a decade, the band has slowly built a word-of-mouth reputation as fiery instrumentalists both together and individually. To that point, Marbin guitarist Dani Rabin will host an hourlong pre-show guitar clinic for any would-be shredders considering attending the show. Advance tickets for Marbin are $15, day-of-show tickets are $20 and the show and clinic combo is $30.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, songwriter and former Old Crow Medicine Show guitarist Chance McCoy will be in town to perform some of his recent solo material, including songs such as "Jitterbug Bayou" and "What If." Tickets are $12.

For more information on live music and movies at Zoetropolis, visit zoetropolis.com.