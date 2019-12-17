The twelfth month of the year is jam-packed with reasons to eat, drink and be merry, regardless of one's faith.

LNP | LancasterOnline's new food writer Kim O'Donnel is here to lend a hand and field your questions about holiday yummies and taking good care of yourself during one of the busiest times of the year.

We will be livestreaming a chat with Kim on LancasterOnline and on our Facebook page at noon on Wednesay.

What does December taste like to you?

Share your stories and join the conversation. Everyone's invited! If you have a question, add it in the comments.

Check out our Thanksgiving live chat with Kim O'Donnel below. Keep scrolling for more stories, tips and tricks from Kim.