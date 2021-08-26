In the 16 years between Woodstock and Live Aid, the popular music landscape had changed pretty dramatically.

In the two years between when musician Phil Kresge staged his popular Woodstock tribute concert at Long’s Park and when he’ll return this Sunday for a tribute to Live Aid, well, not much has changed for him and the musicians.

“It was one of the most unbelievable experiences in our musical careers, and I speak for all of us on that,” Kresge, who is also the mayor of Mountville, says over the phone. “There was nobody in the first show that said, ‘no, I don't want to do that’ (when I mentioned Live Aid). It was like in 'The Blues Brothers,’ — We're getting the band back together.”

At 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, Kresge and nearly 30 other musicians will convene again at the Long’s Park Amphitheater, this time to pay tribute to one of the biggest charity concerts of all time, Live Aid. Staged in 1985 in London and Philadelphia, Live Aid featured nearly 15 hours of music and more than 75 acts.

Members of several Lancaster favorites, including Pocketful O’ Soul, Mama Tried and the Cheeze Brothers & Sisters, will be on hand to transport listeners back to the days of New Coke and Mikhail Gorbachev. Due to the array of styles and acts on the setlist, Kresge also called in some ringers this time around, including Amy Banks of the Central City Orchestra, Shea Quinn of the Sharks and Luv Gods and James Wolpert, a Lancaster native who placed in the top five of the 2013 edition of NBC’s “The Voice.”

"The love of music"

Kresge and his crew began laying the groundwork for the Live Aid tribute in early 2020, in time for the 25th anniversary of the charity concert. After the Long’s Park Amphitheater Association canceled in-person events for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kresge simply took more time to study the event and the music.

“It was really hard to pick the songs,” Kresge says. “I mean, we have around 40 picked now. We did 32 songs for Woodstock, and that was a chore. Though in this case, some of these songs are very short.”

As with the Woodstock show, the musicians will be focusing on the “hits” from the day, including songs by Queen, David Bowie and Madonna. However, expect songs from the likes of Hall & Oates, Judas Priest and Sade, as well.

“Liberties will be taken,” Kresge says. “Apologies to Power Station, but we'll be doing the T. Rex version of ‘Bang a Gong.’ I did listen to their and I like it, but people know the song the way that T. Rex did it, you know?”

Though the Woodstock concert notched an attendance count of over 12,000 people, Kresge says that the great joy of bringing the tribute concerts from his Mountville garage to the Long’s Park stage is being able to share in the joy of musicmaking with friends and family onstage.

He recalls the finale of the Woodstock show, wherein he found himself playing bass, his soon-to-be son-in-law John Camilleri singing lead, and his daughter Katie Kresge Camilleri and wife Patti Grabowski singing background vocals on the Joe Cocker version of the Beatles’ “With a Little Help From My Friends.”

“I thought, ‘this is the greatest thing I have ever experienced,’” Kresge says, before taking a beat. “It's for the love of music that all of us are doing it, maybe moreso for me, but that's just the way it goes.”

IF YOU GO

What: Live Aid Tribute featuring Phil Kresge and Friends

When: 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27

Where: Long’s Park Amphitheater, U.S. Route 30 and Harrisburg Pike

Cost: Free