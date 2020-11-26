In some ways, 1800s Lancaster city was way ahead of the “tiny house” phenomenon.

On your next walk around town, try to spot the short-but-sweet historic homes that don’t stand quite as tall as surrounding buildings. A few years ago, I signed a lease to rent one of them.

I had a hard time explaining it to friends from out of town: It’s a house, yes, but its space is really more akin to a large apartment. It’s short in stature compared to the immediately surrounding row homes, like the runt of the litter who never caught that growth spurt. A narrow staircase leads to a one-room second floor. I never saw a house quite like it before moving to Lancaster.

At loss for a better term, my fiancé and I lovingly call the house a “city cottage.” But, I still wondered why our house was so tiny compared to others on the block, and if these were common in other areas outside of the city.

So, I picked up the phone and called Gregory Scott, partner emeritus with RLPS Associates and LNP’s Design Intervention columnist. Here’s what I learned.

They were once common

While Scott got a kick out of our cutesy name, he provided a more accurate description of our rental: “a 1 1/2-story, three-bay brick house with pedimented dormer,” circa 1830-1850.

He suspects it’s of Germanic heritage, and some more decorative features — like an arch entrance between our living room and kitchen — was part of a later renovation. German design was all about being pragmatic, Scott says.

These types of homes were once quite common in Lancaster, Scott says.

“They were easy to build, they were economical, and at the time, they were sufficient for people’s lifestyles and affordability,” Scott says.

Sounds pretty pragmatic to me.

Locally sourced

The way many of these homes are constructed reflects the resources people had available to them.

Scott says they’re often built of log or brick. The color of brick used on these homes and others in Lancaster city has a distinctive orange hue.

Our local geology is to thank for that.

“Lancaster was fortunate to have clay where we could, as a community, make our own bricks,” Scott says. “We didn’t have to import them, and that’s why you see a lot of brick in our town, is because we could make it locally.”

Full house

My fiancé and I have been fortunate enough to be able to work from home during the pandemic. But like many, it’s sometimes felt like a tight squeeze.

Here’s where some perspective can be potent: For a family in the 1800s, this house would have provided protection from the elements and a safe space to raise children. Feeling cramped would have been the least of their worries.

Scott helped me paint a mental picture.

“During the Revolution, a family lived on the second floor — eight people, in a house your size, on the second floor — and then the first floor was where all the generals and commanders” stayed, Scott says. “It must have been a circus.”

While our home was likely built after the Revolutionary War, Scott’s point is clear. I’ll try to keep that in mind when I want to complain about being able to hear my fiancé talk on the phone when I’m in a Zoom meeting.

Why they’ve stayed small

There were once a lot of these small homes in Lancaster city, Scott says. But over time, many of them were knocked down to make way for new construction, or owners added on a larger second story, giving it more height.

The other option is to build behind the home, and ours does have a small addition. (The modern plumbing had to go somewhere.)

While there are numerous 1 1/2-story houses still intact in Lancaster city, it makes one wonder how many rowhomes once started as runts, too.

Not just in the city

Scott says there are several places in Lancaster County where you can find these small houses.

Yes, they’re prevalent in Lancaster city, where they’re often made of brick. But travel just 10 minutes east of downtown, and you’ll find log varieties on the streets of Rohrerstown.

“In rural areas, you’re going to see more use of timber than masonry,” Scott says.

You’ll also find examples in Maytown and Lititz, Scott says.

They’re part of our architectural history

After thanking Scott for taking the time to indulge my long-burning questions, we took a moment to reflect on how special it is to live in an area with such a rich architectural history.

“When I do my walking tours, I tell audiences, we’ve lost a lot,” Scott says. “Every town loses a lot through evolution. But we have enough preserved to be able to tell stories and let this generation know what previous generations had and how they lived. It’s kind of like a living museum, our city.”

Jenelle Janci is team leader for Life & Culture at LNP | LancasterOnline.