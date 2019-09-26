No matter how many performances you attend at this weekend’s Lititz Storytelling Festival, you’ll never hear the same tale twice.

Now in its eighth year, the festival brings four nationally known tellers to various venues in Lititz on Friday and Saturday.

Each also will lead a workshop for those interested in learning the vanishing art of oral tradition.

This year’s festival features Bil Lepp, Daniel Morden, Regi Carpenter and Sheila Arnold.

Get ready to laugh when Lepp takes the stage. His stories, he claims, are always true even though they’re unbelievable. But bear in mind, he is a five-time champ of the West Virginia Liar’s Contest!

Morden, who has performed worldwide, is a Welsch storyteller who expounds on ancient myths and legends. He is also a children’s author.

Carpenter’s story “Snap!’’ was a winner of the Boston StorySlam. Her personal stories offer hope in dealing with the challenges life throws our way.

Arnold is an instructor for the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation’s Summer Teachers Institute. Her stories focus on people from the pages of history.

Friday’s storytelling concert is at 7 p.m. at the General Sutter Inn. Seating is limited.

On Saturday, day concerts take place at Linden Hall and Lititz Elementary School and the evening concert at 7 p.m. is at Warwick High School. Tickets for evening concerts are $20. Daytime performances are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

For details and tickets, visit Lititzsf.org.