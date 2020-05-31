Nearly 80 years ago, a Lancaster teenager’s photo appeared in the Lancaster Sunday News, showing him using a jigsaw to make a decorative shelf in a local wood shop.

Joseph Weaver, 13 years old in September 1941, was one of many young people who had to stay indoors that fall because of an outbreak of polio.

By mid-September, 16 people in and around Lancaster had contracted the disease — including little kids.

Schools didn’t open that fall until late September or early October because of fears of spreading the poliovirus.

Sound familiar?

Weaver, now a 92-year-old widower, father and grandfather, is quarantining in his longtime home near Lititz.

He recently talked by phone about his limited memories of that long-ago lockdown, and offered advice to those who are going stir-crazy in the present pandemic.

“I don’t remember much about the polio epidemic, but I do remember that we were out of school, and I do remember that our president, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, had polio,” Weaver says.

A vaccine for polio was still a decade and a half away. The disease could cause breathing problems, paralysis or death, in extreme cases.

Weaver was spending his youthful quarantine as he had spent so much of his time during that summer, doing woodworking in a craft shop program sponsored by the Lancaster Recreation and Playground Association.

“I remember the shop was in a building on Marion Street,” Weaver says.

“I was interested in woodworking when I was 13 years old,” Weaver recalls. “I didn’t have any equipment at home, but I was going to that craft shop ... and they closed the shop down. But I must have been pretty friendly with the old man who was running it, because he would let me go in there and work, since I was alone.”

Alone with a jigsaw, making fancy corner “what-not” shelves for knickknacks, which he gave to people as gifts.

“My father (Joseph Weaver Jr.) was a supervisor at the Armstrong linoleum plant,” Weaver says. “We rented a house on Shippen Street. My father never had a car. I didn’t have a bicycle. ... I walked to school, and I walked downtown to the movies.”

He tried to join the track team in seventh grade, he recalls, but his tuberculosis test came up positive. A later chest X-ray showed “it had all cleared up.” He was discouraged from doing any strenuous physical activity.

With children stuck in the house back then, Weaver recalls, “the kids were having trouble finding things to do. They were making necklaces out of (macaroni). ... At that time, (kids) didn’t have computers or video games or television.” They had the radio.

Sister’s memories

In an email from her home in California, Weaver’s sister, Annie Conley, remembers that the polio scare in Lancaster started “sometime in August” that year.

“I was just about to start junior high school, but the schools did not open until late September or early October,” Conley writes.

“I remember we had to make up the time we lost by not having as much time off for holidays — especially Christmas and Easter break,” she writes.

“Children were not allowed to go to church, the movies, the library, the parks and swimming pools or anywhere in public,” Conley says. “No birthday parties. We were not supposed to gather in groups — (and) mostly stay in our own back yard.

“And Joe had to put up with me pestering him,” Conley adds.

“I don’t think anyone wore face masks,” she says. “But I was never out in public. It was the children everyone was concerned about.

“I didn’t know anybody who actually got polio,” Conley adds. “But later on I met several survivors.”

Throughline to career

Weaver, who attended St. Anthony’s school, East Junior High and McCaskey High School, got interested in making things out of metal after his quarantine time in the wood shop.

“I think the woodworking started me making things, and then I was fascinated when I found out, in the machine shop, they made things out of metal,” Weaver recalls.

“And when it was time to go to high school, I enrolled in the vocational course to learn how to work in a machine shop. I was 16 years old, and I got a job at Armstrong World Industries as an apprentice machinist,” he says.

After two years in the U.S. Navy, Weaver returned to work at Armstrong and also earned an associate’s degree in engineering from Franklin & Marshall College.

“I got several promotions at Armstrong’s machine shop because I had some education,” Weaver says. “I was a supervisor, and I ended up as an area engineer at Armstrong’s floor plant.

“And it was a period when machines were being built with computer controls,” he says, “and I bought the first computer-controlled machines for Armstrong’s floor plant.”

Staying active

Weaver worked at Armstrong for 45 years and has been retired for 30.

He and his late “wonderful wife, Doris,” were married for 50 years.

“My three sons all have college degrees, and they’re all happily married” and have had good jobs, Weaver says. “And my two grandsons have college degrees.”

Weaver has had lots of wood- and metal-working equipment in his home for all kinds of home and hobby projects.

“He’s a real do-it-yourselfer,” says his son, Dennis Weaver, who lives outside Mount Joy and was also an engineer. “He does everything for himself. My brothers and I are the same way. We get it from seeing him do everything. He tackles anything.”

Dennis Weaver was worried about how his father would fare during this new coronavirus quarantine. His dad usually would go out for breakfast or lunch often, with different groups of friends, but he can’t now.

“I was kind of worried that he wouldn’t deal with it well,” the younger Weaver says, “but he just keeps going. He keeps himself busy.”

“I’m 92 years old now, and I’m slowing down, so I’m starting to be careful and not run the machines,” Joseph Weaver says. “I find I don’t have enough energy to do stuff all day long. I watch a lot of television now. But I’m still trying to keep active.

“It’s springtime ... and things are really growing out in the yard. My wife had a lot of nice flower beds, and I’m trying to take care of them, weeding them, cultivating them and moving things around,” he says. “I watch the birds a lot ... and I have been putting up bird feeders.

“I’m doing some other projects,” Weaver says. “I made my own mask out of cloth.”

This veteran of quarantines — as both a youth and a senior citizen — advises those at loose ends to greet each day with a purpose.

“My advice would be try to start a hobby,” Weaver says, “anything where you’re creating something. It still gives me a satisfaction when I fix something or make something.”

Since the COVID-19 lockdown began, he has fixed a couple of locks and his toilet.

“My advice would be to do something that gives you some satisfaction with having it done,” he says.

“When I go to bed at night, I think about what I have accomplished during the day.”