Fingers crossed. After three years of having to cope with everything from drizzle to downpours, artists at Saturday’s Lititz Outdoor Fine Art Show may actually get to display their works under partially sunny skies.

“It looks like we are going to have a partly cloudy day and that is good news,’’ says Beth Kaylor Brunner, show chairperson and president of Lititz Art Association, which runs the popular show held annually at Lititz Springs Park.

Now if only someone could turn down the heat.

This year’s show features 130 artists from seven states exhibiting works under the park’s ample shade trees. Twenty-one of those are new to the show, Brunner says, being juried from a record 43 new applicants.

The rest of the exhibitors are show veterans.

The Lititz Outdoor Fine Art Show has been around over a half-century, and has earned the respect of both artists and patrons, Brunner says.

“There is a particular level of expectation of what can be seen, and what is not, and that is what makes us different from many other shows in the area — staying a true fine art show,’’ she says.

Due to the show’s popularity, organizers do little to mess with success, however there are a couple of behind-the-scenes changes this year, Brunner says, including a show brochure with an updated design available at any of the show’s information tables.

Water will be available for purchase at different locations in the park, but patrons can bring their own water, as well.

The popular saying may be to “Fear No Art,’’ but you definitely do want to fear dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Enjoy the show responsibly.