Music fans won't gather on the Camden Waterfront for XPoNential Music Festival this summer.

But the event's host, Philadelphia member-supported radio station WXPN, shared plans for a virtual version of the festival slated for July 24-26.

Among the plans for XPNFest Weekend is a combination of select recorded performances from past festivals, as well as newly recorded performances exclusive to the festival.

Lititz-founded band The Districts will share a newly recorded set, as well as a separate video of two songs from the band's 2016 XPoNential set. The band released its fourth album "You Know I'm Not Going Anywhere" in March, right as venues began to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Districts features three Warwick High School graduates: Rob Grote, Connor Jacobus and Braden Lawrence. Grote and Jacobus were in ninth grade when the band started, and Lawrence was in eighth grade. The band is rounded out by Pat Cassidy of Chester County.

The Districts were slated to play a show at the Chameleon Club in April, but that was canceled, as were the band's other scheduled tour dates in support of the album.

Performances will be shared over the course of the weekend online at xpn.org, as well as on the station itself, which locally can be found at 88.7 FM. All performances are free to listen to.

The block of new live sets including The Districts kicks off at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 26. That day's schedule includes other acts who were planned to perform at this year's festival, including Liz Phair, Nicole Atkins and more. The full schedule will be announced closer to XPNFest Weekend.

For the full schedule, check it out below and click here for more information on the 2020 XPoNential Music Festival.

XPNFest Schedule (Note: Years marked after artist names indicated the year the set was performed at the festival)

FRIDAY, JULY 24

Full sets:

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires (2017)

Guster (2019)

Indigo Girls (2015)

Kathleen Edwards (2019)

Two song sets:

Blind Boys of Alabama (2018)

Colvin & Earle (2016)

Caroline Rose (2019)

Darlingside (2016)

David Wax Museum (2016)

Diane Coffee (2016)

Femi Kuti & the Positive Force (2016)

Foxygen (2017)

Hop Along (2015)

Joseph (2017)

Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band (2018)

Low Cut Connie (2018)

M.A.K.U. Soundsystem (2018)

The Marcus King Band (2016)

Mt. Joy (2018)

Nilüfer Yanya (2019)

OJR (Oliver John-Rodgers) (2016)

Preservation Hall Jazz Band (2017)

Rhiannon Giddens (2017)

Strand of Oaks (2017)

The Record Company (2017)

The War & Treaty (2019)

SATURDAY, JULY 26

Full sets:

Dawes (2019)

Hurray for the Riff Raff (2017)

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real (2018)

Margo Price (2018)

Two song sets:

Arkells (2017)

Bermuda Triangle feat. Brittany Howard (of Alabama Shakes) (2018)

Buckwheat Zydeco (2015)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram (2019)

Courtney Barnett (2015)

Courtney Marie Andrews (2018)

Dave Hause & The Mermaid (2017)

David Bromberg Quintet (2017)

Delta Rae (2015)

Drive-By Truckers (2017)

Greg Sover (2018)

Lord Huron (2015)

The McCrary Sisters (2019)

Phoebe Bridgers (2018)

Queen of Jeans (2016)

St. Paul and The Broken Bones (2019)

Sweet Spirit (2017)

Tank and The Bangas (2018)

The Districts (2016)

The Suffers (2016)

SUNDAY, JULY 27

Newly recorded sets:

Devon Gilfillian

The Districts

Great Time

Illiterate Light

Liz Phair

Michaela Anne

Nicole Atkins