In times of strife, music has always been a reliable source of comfort, whether it's "We Are the World" to last year's "Earth."

Now, Joey Welz, a Lititz musician with a long musical history, enters the fray with "World War Covid-19."

"Everyone knows me as Joey Welz, I've been making records for six decades under that name," says Welz. "But I use 'Joseph Welz' when it's an important statement that I want to make."

Welz, 80, is a familiar figure in both Lancaster and musical history. Since playing in bands in the early '60s, Welz' long musical journey has found him playing alongside guitarist Link Wray, Roy Buchanan and, most infamously, Bill Haley & His Comets. Welz did not play on the original recording of "Rock Around the Clock," but he played it alongside Haley for years and has released several of his own versions of the song. Years ago, he turned his home into the "Rock Around the Clock Hall of Fame."

In recent years, Welz has been working in his home studio and creating dozens of albums, many of which can be found on streaming services, including his most recent, "20/20." Welz claims to have written and recorded nearly 2,000 songs.

As the reality of COVID-19 began to set in near the end of March, Welz got to work writing a song to sum up the moment. This is far from the first time that he's done this. After the terrorist attacks on September 11, there was "The Day America Cried," and then "Plug That Hole" after the Deepwater horizon oil spill, and so on.

Welz described the song as a "Narration record," which find him reciting a message of positivity over keyboards and electronic drums.

"There's a lyric in the song about a 'light at the end of the tunnel' and a 'rainbow at the end of a storm,' says Welz. "I end the song with the line, 'That's the American way,' but really, it's the human being way. The song is a little ray of hope."

Once the process began, the song came together quickly with the help of longtime collaborator Gabriel Maciocia. Maciocia is a New Jersey producer and musician who Welz has worked with for three decades, most notably on one of the Four Tops' final singles, "Sexy Lady."

"I wanted to make the song eerie and scary, but also flow without too much alarm," says Welz. "If we didn't combine as a human race against this pandemic, we could eventually lose the human race. A lot of people don't seem to want to take it too seriously."

"World War Covid-19" can be found on Spotify, YouTube and Amazon. Listen to the track below.