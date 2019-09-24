Last year, Jeffrey Gemmell took historic music enthusiasts in a virtual time machine back to the late 1700s and early 1800s.
His method was music: Gemmell, director of music ministries for the Lititz Moravian Congregation and a Millersville University professor, took choral pieces a historic group in the church performed in the late 18th and early 19th centuries and put them in a modern format so present-day musicians could perform them.
The first concert led by Gemmell, held in September of last year, attracted a sold-out crowd. Now, Gemmell’s gearing up for another performance with the group, the Lititz Moravian Collegium Musicum. The original group was founded in the 1760s. Considering its recent revival, Gemmell dubs the group “Lancaster newest (yet oldest) chamber orchestra.”
The collegium will perform two concerts on Oct. 5 at 4 and 7 p.m. Admission is cash-only at the door, $15 for adults, and $5 for those with a student ID.
The concerts will be preceded by a free lecture at 2:30 p.m. by Gemmell entitled “Moravian Music of Particular Time and Place: The ‘Lititz Anthems’ of Johannes Herbst.” The lecture will explore Bishop Herbst’s musical accomplishments while a Lititz resident, from 1791-1811.
All events take place at Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square in Lititz. The programming is in conjunction with the 162nd Annual Meeting and Lecture of the Moravian Historical Society, which is based in Nazareth, Northampton County.
