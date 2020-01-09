Lititz joins Budapest, Hungary, Da Nang, Vietnam, Siem Reap, Cambodia and other locations in Forbes’ list of “The 43 Cheapest Places to Travel in 2020.” Nice! (The city in France that is, is also included on the list.) But, all joking aside, it is nice to see Lancaster County get some international love.

The bi-weekly business magazine, citing a projected rise in airfare and hotel costs, released on Jan. 9 a list of the cheapest places to travel in 2020.

Lititz is one of 15 U.S. locations to make the list.

Karen Loftus, a travel and lifestyle writer, selected Lititz as her contribution to the list.

Loftus led off her recommendation by highlighting the Rock Lititz campus and the influx of celebrities that flock to the innovative production community – and namechecks a few celebrity singers such as Beyonce, Bono and Lady Gaga for good measure.

Loftus wrote that she was also struck by Lititz’s blend of trendy stores and restaurants and Amish culture.

“Throughout the town, there’s a mad mix of past and present. You will see a fair share of stores selling kombucha, candy and vintage; a bike and butcher shop; a brewery; a farmer’s market and — since this is Amish Country — plenty of horses and buggies,” Loftus wrote.

The writer also took a moment to highlight some of the historical aspects of “the coolest small town.”

“On and off Main Street, you’ll find the country’s first commercial pretzel company, a whiskey distillery with bricks from a still from 1815 and the first girls boarding school dating back to 1746,” Loftus wrote.

Loftus featured Renewal Kombucha, Bull’s Head Pub, Blackworth Live Fire Grill, the Wilbur Lititz and Hotel Rock Lititz.

Last month, Baltimore Magazine wrote about Lancaster as a hidden gem.

And if you know someone planning a trip to the area, we have a recommendation of our own: check out Visit Lancaster for itineraries, maps, and suggestions for hotels, restaurants and entertainment options.