Last February, the annual Lititz Fire & Ice festival drew crowds to town for sculptures, entertainment and a chili cook-off. Just a few weeks later, Lititz had to close down due to COVID-19.

For 2021, the popular event has been downsized to be much smaller and to be spread out over nine days from Feb. 12-20 to reduce crowd size. The focus will be just on the ice sculptures lining the downtown Lititz streets.

The sculptures would still be provided by DiMartino Ice Company in Jeannette, Pa., Venture Lititz Executive Director Holly DeKarske said. So far, 25 sculptures have been sold to downtown businesses. People could stroll along the streets to see the sculptures, which would help to draw shoppers into downtown Lititz.

The scaled-down event is called, simply, the Lititz Ice Walk.

“The original purpose of Lititz Fire & Ice was to provide an event in the middle of winter to create some excitement and attract people to shop at local retailers,” said DeKarske, adding that 2020 has been a tough year for shops and restaurants.

Lititz Borough Council agreed and on Dec. 29 gave its blessing for the scaled-down Ice Walk.

“It’s rough,” said Lititz Borough Council President Shane Weaver. “The intention is still to draw people downtown for the merchants, but in a safe way.”