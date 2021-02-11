Last February, the annual Lititz Fire & Icefestival drew crowds to town for sculptures, entertainment and a chili cook-off. Just a few weeks later, Lititz had to close down due to COVID-19.
For 2021, the popular eventhas been downsized to be much smaller and to be spread out over ninedays from Feb. 12-20 to reduce crowd size. The focus will be just on the ice sculptures lining the downtown Lititz streets.
The sculptures would still be provided by DiMartino Ice Company in Jeannette, Pa., Venture Lititz Executive Director Holly DeKarske said. So far, 25 sculptures have been sold to downtown businesses. People could stroll along the streets to see the sculptures, which would help to draw shoppers into downtown Lititz.
The scaled-down event is called, simply, the LititzIce Walk.
“The original purpose of Lititz Fire & Ice was to provide an event in the middle of winter to create some excitement and attract people to shop at local retailers,” said DeKarske, adding that 2020 has been a tough year for shops and restaurants.
Lititz Borough Council agreed and on Dec. 29 gave its blessing for the scaled-down Ice Walk.
For the last few years, Luther Acres has lent Tim Weit, left, and their skid steer loader to help maneuver blocks of ice for Jared McAlister, John Lowry and Rob Higareda, all of DiMartino Ice Company in Jeannette, PA, for the annual Lititz Fire & Ice festival that draws crowds to town for sculptures, entertainment and a chili cook-off in previous years. The scaled-down event is called the Lititz Ice Walk and sculptures will be on display for nine days to enable proper distancing due to COVID-19 on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
“It’s rough,” said Lititz Borough Council President Shane Weaver. “The intention is still to draw people downtown for the merchants, but in a safe way.”