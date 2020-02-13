The town of Lititz hosts the 15th annual Fire & Ice festival this weekend.
Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., visitors can watch the artisans of DiMartino Ice creating sculptures from various sizes of ice chunks.
Using chain saws and other instruments, these master carvers have sculpted animals, tractors, automobiles, thrones and myriad other creations at the festival each year.
About an hour and a half into the fun, Stray Production Services and Pyrotek Special Effects will launch the fire part of the festival — a live lighting and pyrotechnics show, featuring lasers and state-of-the-art special effects.
Shows will run every 45 minutes behind Lititz Mutual Insurance Co. off West Main Street. A minimum donation of $1 is requested.
Come hungry. Thirty food trucks will line Broad Street (North and South) as well as the 100 block of East Main.
On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., another fiery element takes place — the Lititz Lions Chili Cook-off at Warwick High School. Separate tickets for that event are available here.
Saturday also features a children’s carnival, live music and more ice carving. The pyrotechnic shows return at 5:45 p.m. and continue through 9:30 p.m.
Street parking can be a problem during the festival, so patrons have three off-site locations offered with a $1 shuttle fee.
They are Grace Church, 501 W. Lincoln Ave.; Victory Church, 540 E. Newport Road; and Kissel Hill Elementary School, 215 Landis Valley Road, all in Lititz.
For details on all the events, visit lititzfireandice.com.