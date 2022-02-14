The official numbers aren’t in yet, but experts estimate that more than 100 million viewers watched the 2022 Super Bowl.

That means millions must have seen the Mercedes-EQ commercial featuring a shot of the Veterans Memorial Bridge that connects Columbia and Wrightsville, filmed by Lititz residents Eric Wenger and his son Nathan.

But, despite having the game on, Wenger wasn’t one of them.

The aerial footage of the Veterans Memorial Bridge, which Wenger shot on the morning of Dec. 31, 2018, opens the Mercedes commercial and lingers there for about two seconds before moving on the next shot.

Wenger and his son Nathan have been shooting, editing, posting and selling drone clips on sites like Shutterstock and Pond5 as 717 Drone Guys since Eric received a drone as a 40th birthday gift from his wife, Kristin, five years ago.

"We have about 11,000 clips at this point," says Wenger. "A lot of those are from northern Lancaster County."

In the summer of 2018, some of their aerial footage of local flooding was picked up by national media outlets. Their work has been featured in numerous productions including the Netflix film "Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal," and a 2020 draft teaser video for the Philadelphia Eagles. And, in 2021, Hallmark bought some of their stock footage of aerial clips of downtown Ephrata and incorporated them into some holiday movies like "You, Me & the Christmas Tree," "Boyfriends of Christmas Past" and "A Royal Queen's Christmas."

Wenger gets a notification from stock websites when a clip is purchased, though that doesn’t include who purchased it or what the clip will be used for. Wenger says he doesn’t yet know how much the clip used in the Super Bowl ad sold for.

Wenger and his wife were hosting a Super Bowl party with youngest son Nathan, 16-year old sophomore at Warwick High School, and about six of his friends — none of whom noticed the ad — when Wenger received a Facebook message from someone asking if the footage was his.

Wenger says he was, of course, surprised to find out his footage made a Super Bowl commercial. But that wasn’t the most shocking part of it for him.

“The irony is that footage, in my opinion, wasn’t very good," Wenger says. "There was a little bit of sunrise peeking through, but it just wasn’t very colorful and it was really overcast and ugly. The most stunning thing to me, is of all the clips I’ve ever shot, I would have put that one near the bottom. It’s shocking to me that one no one ever chose previously showed up in the Super Bowl.”

Wenger says he was fascinated by what the advertising company’s video editor was able to do with the footage.

“They wanted to get a night theme and the lights were on on the bridge so ended up sort of filling the bill despite it being a sunrise shot," Wenger says. "They were able to apply their editing magic to basically convert it into a night shot which is what they were going for in that commercial.”

They also added some special effects, which Wenger joked were mayflies in a Facebook post he shared on the 717 Drone Guys page.

Wenger says the drone hobby has become a passion and that he and his son enjoy discovering their clips “in the wild,” whenever they show up on TV or in movies. But that’s not the part he enjoys most.

“It’s been a neat way to hang out with Nathan and watch him blossom with his own skills," Wenger says. “That’s been really special.”