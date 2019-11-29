This weekend, Andy Smith - the esteemed Lititz-based watercolorist - hosts his 36th annual open house event.

The event, held at the artist's studio and home at 4 N. Spruce St. in Lititz, is free and open to the public. Open house hours are Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 1 from noon to 3 p.m.

Art lovers are encouraged to come out and meet the artist and peruse a large selection of original watercolors as well as three new limited-edition prints.

The artist will also offer watercolor classes beginning in January. Find more information at andysmithartist.com

"Watercolor is so hard, even for someone who has mastered it, that if you go too long without painting, you become rusty," said Smith in a 2016 interview.

Read the rest of the extensive 2016 interview with Andy Smith below.

Here Smith details his painting process in these photos of a 2015 commission project to paint the historic Italianate mansion of Fruitville Pike.