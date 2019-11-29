This weekend, Andy Smith - the esteemed Lititz-based watercolorist - hosts his 36th annual open house event.
The event, held at the artist's studio and home at 4 N. Spruce St. in Lititz, is free and open to the public. Open house hours are Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 1 from noon to 3 p.m.
Art lovers are encouraged to come out and meet the artist and peruse a large selection of original watercolors as well as three new limited-edition prints.
The artist will also offer watercolor classes beginning in January. Find more information at andysmithartist.com
"Watercolor is so hard, even for someone who has mastered it, that if you go too long without painting, you become rusty," said Smith in a 2016 interview.
Read the rest of the extensive 2016 interview with Andy Smith below.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Here Smith details his painting process in these photos of a 2015 commission project to paint the historic Italianate mansion of Fruitville Pike.
1 of 3
In early 2015, Smith received a commission to paint a watercolor of the historic Italianate mansion on Fruitville Pike. He documented each painstaking detail of the process on his A Painting a Day blog. Upon agreeing to the commission, Smith went out to the site and took hundreds of photographs from various angles. “I was almost getting run over taking pictures because I was out on the highway,” says Smith. He then made two full scale hand drawings (30-inches by 22-inches), which each took a week.
In early 2015, Smith received a commission to paint a watercolor of the historic Italianate mansion on Fruitville Pike. He documented each painstaking detail of the process on his A Painting a Day blog. Upon agreeing to the commission, Smith went out to the site and took hundreds of photographs from various angles. “I was almost getting run over taking pictures because I was out on the highway,” says Smith. He then made two full scale hand drawings (30-inches by 22-inches), which each took a week.
Smith took his time on each intricate tiny detail, bringing to life each brick and wooden shutter. He added warm washes of cadmium yellow and yellow ochre as a base on each window.
After a month-and-a-half of continuous work, Smith finished his commission and delivered his work to his client even banging in the nail in the wall and hanging the painting.